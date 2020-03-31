Smart Manufacturing Market by Enabling Technology (Condition Monitoring, Artificial Intelligence, IIoT, Digital Twin, Industrial 3D Printing) Information Technology – Global Forecast to 2023

The Global report titled “Smart Manufacturing Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Smart Manufacturing Market is expected to be worth US$ 170.78 Billion by 2018 and US$ 299.19 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2023.

The market report of Smart Manufacturing Initiator identifies key market players as 3D Systems (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cisco (US), Daifuku (Japan), Emerson (US), General Electric (US), Honeywell (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Rockwell (US), SAP (Germany), Schneider (France), Siemens (Germany), and Yokogawa (Japan).

“Market for collaborative robots is expected to grow at the highest CAGR amongst enabling technologies from 2018 to 2023”

The collaborative robots market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Collaborative robots are used to perform autonomous or semi autonomous tasks for a variety of applications such as assembly, pick and place, handling, packaging and palletizing, quality testing, machine tending, gluing and welding, lab analysis, painting and polishing, screw driving, and injection molding. Assembly plays a vital role in manufacturing and automation. Collaborative robots have a broad scope in assembly operations as they can grasp the basics of working easily.

“APAC to hold the largest share of the global smart manufacturing market during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the smart manufacturing market from 2018to 2023. Rapid industrialization in APAC has boosted the manufacturing sector in APAC. APAC countries have a presence of a large number of small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), which employ more than 70% of the total population in the countries.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 53%, Tier 2= 27%, and Tier 3 = 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 47%, Directors = 34%, andOthers = 19%

By Region:North America = 42%, Europe= 27%, APAC = 25%, and RoW = 6%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze opportunities for stakeholders in the smart manufacturing market by identifying its high-growth segments

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the smart manufacturing market, in terms of value, based on information technology, enabling technology, industry, and geography

in terms of value, based on information technology, enabling technology, industry, and geography To forecast the market size, in terms of value, for the aforementioned segments with respect to 4 regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding the factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies along with detailing the competitive leadership and analyzing growth strategies such as product launches and developments, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, mergers, joint ventures, and partnerships of leading players

