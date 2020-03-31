Demand-Supply Scenario of Data Classification Tools to Remain in Equilibrium During the Forecast Period

Global Data Classification Tools Market: Introduction

The data classification tools helps the organizations to categorize the data on the basis of custom or predefined policies, which can be used to ensure the security of the enterprise’s personal data. The data classification tools follows this procedure in privacy compliance and data governance. The data classification tools offers advanced features such as in-file content visibility, file-classification tagging, file-path metadata parsing, policy-based management and tracking and context category classification. Advanced data classification solutions targeted at Information Classification and Management go beyond search to provide true data mining of information.

The data classification tools also helps to fin data that resembles a company name, person’s name, account number, or even a data point value in spreadsheet cell. Some of the data classification tools use context or pattern recognition to detect themes or document summaries. Some data classification tools also provides complete visibility into what content is inside the sensitive files, who can access those files, where those files are stored and who actually uses them. The data classification tools organize and locate data as per the user defined rules. Data classification tools identify, search, move and index data according to the organizations policies. The data classification tools classify the data by different methods depending on whether the data file is structured or unstructured. The data can also be moved or migrated to an appropriate storage subsystem with the help of these data classification tools.

Global Data Classification Tools Market: Drivers and Challenges

Protecting and locating the data is made easier with the help of the data classification tools, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the data classification tools market. Internal threats can be effectively managed by using the data classification tools, thus it is another factor fueling the demand of the data classification tools during the forecast period. Cloud based data can be managed efficiently with the help of the data classification tools, thus improved management of cloud based data is a key factor boosting the demand of the data classification tools market over the forecast period. With the help of the data classification tools one can easily access the data and also the classification of data can be simplified, thus this is another factor driving the growth of the data classification tools market.

However, the classifications are based on subjective judgments, which can lead to differences in perceived value, thus it is one of the major factors hindering the growth of the data classification tools market.

Global Data Classification Tools Market: Segmentation

The data classification tools market can be segmented on the basis of organization size, vertical and region.

The data classification tools market segmentation by organization size,

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The data classification tools market segmentation by vertical,

BFSI

IT and telecommunications

Government and defense

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Global Data Classification Tools Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global data classification tools market identified across the value chain include Netwrix Corporation, DataGuise, Inc., Spirion, LLC., TITUS Inc., HANDD Business Solutions Ltd, Ohalo, Novacoast, Inc. and GTB Technologies, Inc.

Global Data Classification Tools Market: Regional Outlook

The data classification tools market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is dominating the data classification tools market by holding the largest market share due to the presence of a large number of data classification tools providers in this region, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific data classification tools market is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness levels in this region coupled with increasing levels of disposable income. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to witness significant growth rate in the data classification tools market owing to the reduction in the cost of the data classification tools in these regions.

Regional analysis includes,

North America U.S. Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts & industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.