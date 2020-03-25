SATCOM Equipment Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2027

Increasing launch of satellites for navigation, communication, remote sensing, and similar applications is creating a demand for the SATCOM equipment. Private companies in the developed regions are investing in the launches of small satellites into low earth orbits. The current SATCOM equipment market landscape is likely to witness favorable growth on account of blooming satellite industry and growing participation by private players during the forecast period.

The “Global SATCOM Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of SATCOM equipment market with detailed market segmentation by component, satellite type, application, end user and geography. The global SATCOM equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading SATCOM equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the SATCOM equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from SATCOM equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for SATCOM equipment in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the SATCOM equipment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key SATCOM equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Airbus S.A.S.

Ball Corporation

Cobham plc

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3 Harris

MDA Corporation (Maxar Technologies)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NEC Corporation

RUAG Group

The report analyzes factors affecting SATCOM equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

