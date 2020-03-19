Waterproofing Membrane Market Report, Growth Forecast, Industry Statistics Till 2026|Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Waterproofing Membrane market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Waterproofing Membrane market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/664447/global-waterproofing-membrane-market

Leading players of the global Waterproofing Membrane market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Waterproofing Membrane market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Waterproofing Membrane market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Waterproofing Membrane market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Research Report: Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF, Icopal Group, TehnoNICOL, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, General Membrane, Carlisle, Modern Waterproofing, ChovA, Bauder, ARDEX Group, Henkel Polybit, Renolit, Tegola Canadese, Index, Hansuk, Schluter-Systems, Protecto Wrap, Grace, Colas, Vetroasfalto, Tamko, Multiplan Yalıtım, Oriental Yuhong, CKS, Hongyuan Waterproof, Tangshan Desheng, Joaboa Technology, Yuhong Waterproof, Yuwang Group, Golden Umbrella Waterproofing, Jinmuzhi, Shanghai Terra, Shengli Oil Field Dynamic, Ding Xin High-tech Materials, Zhengtai Waterproof, Hangzhou Jinwu

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Segmentation by Product: Modified Bitumen MembraneSynthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Segmentation by Application: Application 1RoofingWallsBuilding StructuresLandfills & TunnelsOthers

Each segment of the global Waterproofing Membrane market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Waterproofing Membrane market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Waterproofing Membrane market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Waterproofing Membrane market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Waterproofing Membrane market?

• What will be the size of the global Waterproofing Membrane market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Waterproofing Membrane market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Waterproofing Membrane market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Waterproofing Membrane market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Waterproofing Membrane market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Waterproofing Membrane market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/664447/global-waterproofing-membrane-market

Table of Contents

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterproofing Membrane Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Modified Bitumen Membrane

1.4.3 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Application 1

1.5.3 Roofing

1.5.4 Walls

1.5.5 Building Structures

1.5.6 Landfills & Tunnels

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Waterproofing Membrane Production

2.1.1 Global Waterproofing Membrane Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Waterproofing Membrane Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Waterproofing Membrane Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Waterproofing Membrane Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Waterproofing Membrane Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Waterproofing Membrane Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Waterproofing Membrane Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Waterproofing Membrane Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Waterproofing Membrane Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Waterproofing Membrane Production by Regions

4.1 Global Waterproofing Membrane Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Waterproofing Membrane Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Waterproofing Membrane Production

4.2.2 United States Waterproofing Membrane Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Waterproofing Membrane Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Waterproofing Membrane Production

4.3.2 Europe Waterproofing Membrane Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Waterproofing Membrane Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Waterproofing Membrane Production

4.4.2 China Waterproofing Membrane Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Waterproofing Membrane Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Waterproofing Membrane Production

4.5.2 Japan Waterproofing Membrane Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Waterproofing Membrane Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Waterproofing Membrane Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Waterproofing Membrane Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Waterproofing Membrane Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Waterproofing Membrane Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Waterproofing Membrane Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Waterproofing Membrane Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Waterproofing Membrane Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Waterproofing Membrane Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Waterproofing Membrane Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Waterproofing Membrane Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Waterproofing Membrane Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Waterproofing Membrane Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Membrane Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Membrane Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Waterproofing Membrane Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Type

6.3 Waterproofing Membrane Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Waterproofing Membrane Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Waterproofing Membrane Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Waterproofing Membrane Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Soprema Group

8.1.1 Soprema Group Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproofing Membrane

8.1.4 Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Sika

8.2.1 Sika Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproofing Membrane

8.2.4 Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Fosroc

8.3.1 Fosroc Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproofing Membrane

8.3.4 Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 GAF

8.4.1 GAF Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproofing Membrane

8.4.4 Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Icopal Group

8.5.1 Icopal Group Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproofing Membrane

8.5.4 Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 TehnoNICOL

8.6.1 TehnoNICOL Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproofing Membrane

8.6.4 Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Polyglass

8.7.1 Polyglass Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproofing Membrane

8.7.4 Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Imperbit Membrane

8.8.1 Imperbit Membrane Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproofing Membrane

8.8.4 Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 General Membrane

8.9.1 General Membrane Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproofing Membrane

8.9.4 Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Carlisle

8.10.1 Carlisle Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproofing Membrane

8.10.4 Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Modern Waterproofing

8.12 ChovA

8.13 Bauder

8.14 ARDEX Group

8.15 Henkel Polybit

8.16 Renolit

8.17 Tegola Canadese

8.18 Index

8.19 Hansuk

8.20 Schluter-Systems

8.21 Protecto Wrap

8.22 Grace

8.23 Colas

8.24 Vetroasfalto

8.25 Tamko

8.26 Multiplan Yalıtım

8.27 Oriental Yuhong

8.28 CKS

8.29 Hongyuan Waterproof

8.30 Tangshan Desheng

8.31 Joaboa Technology

8.32 Yuhong Waterproof

8.33 Yuwang Group

8.34 Golden Umbrella Waterproofing

8.35 Jinmuzhi

8.36 Shanghai Terra

8.37 Shengli Oil Field Dynamic

8.38 Ding Xin High-tech Materials

8.39 Zhengtai Waterproof

8.40 Hangzhou Jinwu

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Waterproofing Membrane Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Waterproofing Membrane Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Waterproofing Membrane Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Waterproofing Membrane Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Waterproofing Membrane Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Waterproofing Membrane Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Waterproofing Membrane Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Waterproofing Membrane Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Waterproofing Membrane Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Waterproofing Membrane Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Waterproofing Membrane Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Membrane Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Waterproofing Membrane Upstream Market

11.1.1 Waterproofing Membrane Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Waterproofing Membrane Raw Material

11.1.3 Waterproofing Membrane Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Waterproofing Membrane Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Waterproofing Membrane Distributors

11.5 Waterproofing Membrane Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us: QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.