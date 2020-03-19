Bio-based Butanol Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2026|Gevo, Cobalt, Green Biologics

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Bio-based Butanol market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Bio-based Butanol Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Bio-based Butanol market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Bio-based Butanol market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Bio-based Butanol market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Bio-based Butanol market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Bio-based Butanol market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bio-based Butanol Market Research Report: Gevo, Cobalt, Green Biologics, Butamax

Global Bio-based Butanol Market Segmentation by Product: Bio-Based N-butanolBio-Based Isobutanol

Global Bio-based Butanol Market Segmentation by Application: BiofuelIndustrial SolventOthers

Each segment of the global Bio-based Butanol market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Bio-based Butanol market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Bio-based Butanol market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Bio-based Butanol market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Bio-based Butanol market?

• What will be the size of the global Bio-based Butanol market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Bio-based Butanol market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Bio-based Butanol market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Bio-based Butanol market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Bio-based Butanol market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Bio-based Butanol market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Bio-based Butanol Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-based Butanol Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bio-based Butanol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bio-Based N-butanol

1.4.3 Bio-Based Isobutanol

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bio-based Butanol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Biofuel

1.5.3 Industrial Solvent

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio-based Butanol Production

2.1.1 Global Bio-based Butanol Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Bio-based Butanol Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Bio-based Butanol Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Bio-based Butanol Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Bio-based Butanol Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Bio-based Butanol Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Bio-based Butanol Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bio-based Butanol Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Bio-based Butanol Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Bio-based Butanol Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bio-based Butanol Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Bio-based Butanol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Bio-based Butanol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Bio-based Butanol Production by Regions

4.1 Global Bio-based Butanol Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bio-based Butanol Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Bio-based Butanol Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Bio-based Butanol Production

4.2.2 United States Bio-based Butanol Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Bio-based Butanol Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bio-based Butanol Production

4.3.2 Europe Bio-based Butanol Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Bio-based Butanol Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Bio-based Butanol Production

4.4.2 China Bio-based Butanol Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Bio-based Butanol Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Bio-based Butanol Production

4.5.2 Japan Bio-based Butanol Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Bio-based Butanol Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Bio-based Butanol Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Bio-based Butanol Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Bio-based Butanol Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Bio-based Butanol Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Bio-based Butanol Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Bio-based Butanol Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Bio-based Butanol Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Bio-based Butanol Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Butanol Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Butanol Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Bio-based Butanol Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Bio-based Butanol Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Butanol Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Butanol Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Bio-based Butanol Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Bio-based Butanol Revenue by Type

6.3 Bio-based Butanol Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Bio-based Butanol Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Bio-based Butanol Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Bio-based Butanol Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Gevo

8.1.1 Gevo Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-based Butanol

8.1.4 Bio-based Butanol Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Cobalt

8.2.1 Cobalt Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-based Butanol

8.2.4 Bio-based Butanol Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Green Biologics

8.3.1 Green Biologics Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-based Butanol

8.3.4 Bio-based Butanol Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Butamax

8.4.1 Butamax Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bio-based Butanol

8.4.4 Bio-based Butanol Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Bio-based Butanol Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Bio-based Butanol Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Bio-based Butanol Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Bio-based Butanol Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Bio-based Butanol Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Bio-based Butanol Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Bio-based Butanol Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Bio-based Butanol Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Bio-based Butanol Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Bio-based Butanol Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Bio-based Butanol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Bio-based Butanol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Butanol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Bio-based Butanol Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Butanol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Bio-based Butanol Upstream Market

11.1.1 Bio-based Butanol Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Bio-based Butanol Raw Material

11.1.3 Bio-based Butanol Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Bio-based Butanol Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Bio-based Butanol Distributors

11.5 Bio-based Butanol Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

