Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Future Overview And Global Sales Trends by 2026|JPFL-ExxonMobil, Taghleef, Oben Licht Holding Group

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/664431/global-biaxially-oriented-polypropylene-bopp-market

Leading players of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Research Report: JPFL-ExxonMobil, Taghleef, Oben Licht Holding Group, NAN YA PLASTICS, Yem Chio, Treofan, Vibac, Sibur, Cosmo, Manucor S.p.A., Flex Film, Stenta Films, FUTAMURA, China Flexible Packaging Group, Gettel Group, FuRong Technology, Xiaoshan Huayi, Kinlead Packaging, Jiangsu Shukang, Decro, FSPG, Guangqing New Material, Shenda, NAN YA PLASTICS(Mainland), Yem Chio(Ningbo)

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Segmentation by Product: Tubular Quench MethodFlat Film Strength Method

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging FilmsPrint Lamination FilmsLabel FilmsOthers

Each segment of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market?

• What will be the size of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/664431/global-biaxially-oriented-polypropylene-bopp-market

Table of Contents

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tubular Quench Method

1.4.3 Flat Film Strength Method

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packaging Films

1.5.3 Print Lamination Films

1.5.4 Label Films

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production

2.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production

4.2.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production

4.3.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production

4.4.2 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production

4.5.2 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue by Type

6.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 JPFL-ExxonMobil

8.1.1 JPFL-ExxonMobil Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

8.1.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Taghleef

8.2.1 Taghleef Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

8.2.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Oben Licht Holding Group

8.3.1 Oben Licht Holding Group Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

8.3.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 NAN YA PLASTICS

8.4.1 NAN YA PLASTICS Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

8.4.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Yem Chio

8.5.1 Yem Chio Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

8.5.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Treofan

8.6.1 Treofan Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

8.6.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Vibac

8.7.1 Vibac Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

8.7.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Sibur

8.8.1 Sibur Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

8.8.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Cosmo

8.9.1 Cosmo Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

8.9.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Manucor S.p.A.

8.10.1 Manucor S.p.A. Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

8.10.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Flex Film

8.12 Stenta Films

8.13 FUTAMURA

8.14 China Flexible Packaging Group

8.15 Gettel Group

8.16 FuRong Technology

8.17 Xiaoshan Huayi

8.18 Kinlead Packaging

8.19 Jiangsu Shukang

8.20 Decro

8.21 FSPG

8.22 Guangqing New Material

8.23 Shenda

8.24 NAN YA PLASTICS(Mainland)

8.25 Yem Chio(Ningbo)

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Upstream Market

11.1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Raw Material

11.1.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Distributors

11.5 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us: QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.