Commercial Flooring Market Demand, Key Players, Global Market Analysis, Future Growth by 2026|Mohawk Group, Mannington, Armstrong
LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Commercial Flooring market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Commercial Flooring Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Commercial Flooring market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/664423/global-commercial-flooring-market
Leading players of the global Commercial Flooring market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Commercial Flooring market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Commercial Flooring market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Commercial Flooring market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Commercial Flooring Market Research Report: Mohawk Group, Mannington, Armstrong, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, LG Hausys, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, LG Hausys, Milliken & Company, J+J Flooring Group, StonePeak Ceramics, Roppe, Florim USA, Lamosa, Kronospan, Crossville, Parterre
Global Commercial Flooring Market Segmentation by Product: Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)CarpetHardwood and LaminateCeramic TileResilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)CarpetHardwood and LaminateCeramic Tile
Global Commercial Flooring Market Segmentation by Application: Education SystemMedical SystemSports SystemLeisure And Shopping SystemTraffic SystemOffice SystemIndustrial System
Each segment of the global Commercial Flooring market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Commercial Flooring market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Commercial Flooring market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Commercial Flooring market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.
Questions Answered by the Report:
• Which are the dominant players of the global Commercial Flooring market?
• What will be the size of the global Commercial Flooring market in the coming years?
• Which segment will lead the global Commercial Flooring market?
• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Commercial Flooring market?
• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Commercial Flooring market?
Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Commercial Flooring market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Commercial Flooring market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/664423/global-commercial-flooring-market
Table of Contents
Global Commercial Flooring Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Commercial Flooring Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Commercial Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)
1.4.3 Carpet
1.4.4 Hardwood and Laminate
1.4.5 Ceramic Tile
1.4.6 Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)
1.4.7 Carpet
1.4.8 Hardwood and Laminate
1.4.9 Ceramic Tile
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Commercial Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Education System
1.5.3 Medical System
1.5.4 Sports System
1.5.5 Leisure And Shopping System
1.5.6 Traffic System
1.5.7 Office System
1.5.8 Industrial System
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production
2.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Commercial Flooring Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Commercial Flooring Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Commercial Flooring Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Commercial Flooring Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Commercial Flooring Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Commercial Flooring Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Commercial Flooring Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Commercial Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Commercial Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Commercial Flooring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Commercial Flooring Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Commercial Flooring Production by Regions
4.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Commercial Flooring Production
4.2.2 United States Commercial Flooring Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Commercial Flooring Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Production
4.3.2 Europe Commercial Flooring Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Commercial Flooring Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Commercial Flooring Production
4.4.2 China Commercial Flooring Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Commercial Flooring Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Commercial Flooring Production
4.5.2 Japan Commercial Flooring Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Commercial Flooring Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 Commercial Flooring Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Commercial Flooring Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Commercial Flooring Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Commercial Flooring Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Commercial Flooring Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue by Type
6.3 Commercial Flooring Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Commercial Flooring Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Mohawk Group
8.1.1 Mohawk Group Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.1.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Mannington
8.2.1 Mannington Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.2.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Armstrong
8.3.1 Armstrong Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.3.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Shaw Industries
8.4.1 Shaw Industries Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.4.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Tarkett
8.5.1 Tarkett Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.5.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 LG Hausys
8.6.1 LG Hausys Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.6.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Shaw Industries
8.7.1 Shaw Industries Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.7.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Tarkett
8.8.1 Tarkett Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.8.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 LG Hausys
8.9.1 LG Hausys Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.9.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Milliken & Company
8.10.1 Milliken & Company Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.10.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 J+J Flooring Group
8.12 StonePeak Ceramics
8.13 Roppe
8.14 Florim USA
8.15 Lamosa
8.16 Kronospan
8.17 Crossville
8.18 Parterre
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Commercial Flooring Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Commercial Flooring Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Commercial Flooring Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Commercial Flooring Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Commercial Flooring Upstream Market
11.1.1 Commercial Flooring Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Commercial Flooring Raw Material
11.1.3 Commercial Flooring Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Commercial Flooring Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Commercial Flooring Distributors
11.5 Commercial Flooring Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us: QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.