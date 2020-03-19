Commercial Flooring Market Demand, Key Players, Global Market Analysis, Future Growth by 2026|Mohawk Group, Mannington, Armstrong

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Commercial Flooring market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Commercial Flooring Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Commercial Flooring market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Commercial Flooring market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Commercial Flooring market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Commercial Flooring market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Commercial Flooring market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Commercial Flooring Market Research Report: Mohawk Group, Mannington, Armstrong, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, LG Hausys, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, LG Hausys, Milliken & Company, J+J Flooring Group, StonePeak Ceramics, Roppe, Florim USA, Lamosa, Kronospan, Crossville, Parterre

Global Commercial Flooring Market Segmentation by Product: Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)CarpetHardwood and LaminateCeramic TileResilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)CarpetHardwood and LaminateCeramic Tile

Global Commercial Flooring Market Segmentation by Application: Education SystemMedical SystemSports SystemLeisure And Shopping SystemTraffic SystemOffice SystemIndustrial System

Each segment of the global Commercial Flooring market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Commercial Flooring market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Commercial Flooring market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Commercial Flooring market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Commercial Flooring market?

• What will be the size of the global Commercial Flooring market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Commercial Flooring market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Commercial Flooring market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Commercial Flooring market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Commercial Flooring market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Commercial Flooring market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Commercial Flooring Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Flooring Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)

1.4.3 Carpet

1.4.4 Hardwood and Laminate

1.4.5 Ceramic Tile

1.4.6 Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)

1.4.7 Carpet

1.4.8 Hardwood and Laminate

1.4.9 Ceramic Tile

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Education System

1.5.3 Medical System

1.5.4 Sports System

1.5.5 Leisure And Shopping System

1.5.6 Traffic System

1.5.7 Office System

1.5.8 Industrial System

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production

2.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Commercial Flooring Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Commercial Flooring Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Commercial Flooring Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Commercial Flooring Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Commercial Flooring Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Commercial Flooring Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Commercial Flooring Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Commercial Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Commercial Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Commercial Flooring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Commercial Flooring Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Commercial Flooring Production by Regions

4.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Commercial Flooring Production

4.2.2 United States Commercial Flooring Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Commercial Flooring Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Production

4.3.2 Europe Commercial Flooring Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Commercial Flooring Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Commercial Flooring Production

4.4.2 China Commercial Flooring Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Commercial Flooring Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Commercial Flooring Production

4.5.2 Japan Commercial Flooring Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Commercial Flooring Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Commercial Flooring Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Commercial Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Commercial Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Commercial Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Commercial Flooring Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue by Type

6.3 Commercial Flooring Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Commercial Flooring Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Mohawk Group

8.1.1 Mohawk Group Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.1.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Mannington

8.2.1 Mannington Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.2.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Armstrong

8.3.1 Armstrong Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.3.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Shaw Industries

8.4.1 Shaw Industries Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.4.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Tarkett

8.5.1 Tarkett Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.5.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 LG Hausys

8.6.1 LG Hausys Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.6.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Shaw Industries

8.7.1 Shaw Industries Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.7.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Tarkett

8.8.1 Tarkett Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.8.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 LG Hausys

8.9.1 LG Hausys Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.9.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Milliken & Company

8.10.1 Milliken & Company Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.10.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 J+J Flooring Group

8.12 StonePeak Ceramics

8.13 Roppe

8.14 Florim USA

8.15 Lamosa

8.16 Kronospan

8.17 Crossville

8.18 Parterre

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Commercial Flooring Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Commercial Flooring Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Commercial Flooring Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Commercial Flooring Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Commercial Flooring Upstream Market

11.1.1 Commercial Flooring Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Commercial Flooring Raw Material

11.1.3 Commercial Flooring Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Commercial Flooring Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Commercial Flooring Distributors

11.5 Commercial Flooring Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

