1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2026|PPG, Yangnong Jiangsu, Nanhua Sinopec

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Research Report: PPG, Yangnong Jiangsu, Nanhua Sinopec, Pengyu Jiangsu, Haichen, Bayer, Dacheng Shandong, Sumitomo Chemical, Monsanto, Kureha, Fenghuangdao Yangzhou

Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Segmentation by Product: Type IType II

Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Segmentation by Application: DisinfectantDeodorantPesticideOther Chemicals

Each segment of the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market through leading segments. The regional study of the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market?

• What will be the size of the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Disinfectant

1.5.3 Deodorant

1.5.4 Pesticide

1.5.5 Other Chemicals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production

2.1.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production by Regions

4.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production

4.2.2 United States 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production

4.3.2 Europe 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production

4.4.2 China 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production

4.5.2 Japan 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue by Type

6.3 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 PPG

8.1.1 PPG Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene

8.1.4 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Yangnong Jiangsu

8.2.1 Yangnong Jiangsu Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene

8.2.4 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Nanhua Sinopec

8.3.1 Nanhua Sinopec Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene

8.3.4 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Pengyu Jiangsu

8.4.1 Pengyu Jiangsu Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene

8.4.4 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Haichen

8.5.1 Haichen Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene

8.5.4 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Bayer

8.6.1 Bayer Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene

8.6.4 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Dacheng Shandong

8.7.1 Dacheng Shandong Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene

8.7.4 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Sumitomo Chemical

8.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene

8.8.4 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Monsanto

8.9.1 Monsanto Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene

8.9.4 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Kureha

8.10.1 Kureha Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene

8.10.4 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Fenghuangdao Yangzhou

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Upstream Market

11.1.1 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Raw Material

11.1.3 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Distributors

11.5 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

