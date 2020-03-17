Oil & Gas Pipe Market Analysis Research and Trends Report for 2020-2026|Tenaris S.A., Valourec S.A., Mexichem Sab de C.V.

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Oil & Gas Pipe market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Oil & Gas Pipe Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Oil & Gas Pipe market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Oil & Gas Pipe market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Oil & Gas Pipe market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Oil & Gas Pipe market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Oil & Gas Pipe market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oil & Gas Pipe Market Research Report: Tenaris S.A., Valourec S.A., Mexichem Sab de C.V., Metalurgica Gerdau S.A., JSW Steel Limited, JFE Holdings Inc., Aliaxis Group S.A., China Steel Corporation, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Arcelor Mittal S.A.

Global Oil & Gas Pipe Market Segmentation by Product: Stainless SteelPVCHDPEOther

Global Oil & Gas Pipe Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore ActivitiesOffshore Activities

Each segment of the global Oil & Gas Pipe market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Oil & Gas Pipe market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Oil & Gas Pipe market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Oil & Gas Pipe market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Oil & Gas Pipe market?

• What will be the size of the global Oil & Gas Pipe market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Oil & Gas Pipe market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Oil & Gas Pipe market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Oil & Gas Pipe market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Oil & Gas Pipe market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Oil & Gas Pipe market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Oil & Gas Pipe Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil & Gas Pipe Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Stainless Steel

1.4.3 PVC

1.4.4 HDPE

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Onshore Activities

1.5.3 Offshore Activities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Production

2.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Oil & Gas Pipe Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Oil & Gas Pipe Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Oil & Gas Pipe Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Oil & Gas Pipe Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Oil & Gas Pipe Production by Regions

4.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Oil & Gas Pipe Production

4.2.2 United States Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Oil & Gas Pipe Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oil & Gas Pipe Production

4.3.2 Europe Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Oil & Gas Pipe Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Oil & Gas Pipe Production

4.4.2 China Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Oil & Gas Pipe Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Oil & Gas Pipe Production

4.5.2 Japan Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Oil & Gas Pipe Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue by Type

6.3 Oil & Gas Pipe Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Tenaris S.A.

8.1.1 Tenaris S.A. Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.1.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Valourec S.A.

8.2.1 Valourec S.A. Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.2.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Mexichem Sab de C.V.

8.3.1 Mexichem Sab de C.V. Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.3.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Metalurgica Gerdau S.A.

8.4.1 Metalurgica Gerdau S.A. Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.4.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 JSW Steel Limited

8.5.1 JSW Steel Limited Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.5.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 JFE Holdings Inc.

8.6.1 JFE Holdings Inc. Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.6.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Aliaxis Group S.A.

8.7.1 Aliaxis Group S.A. Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.7.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 China Steel Corporation

8.8.1 China Steel Corporation Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.8.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 American Cast Iron Pipe Company

8.9.1 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.9.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Arcelor Mittal S.A.

8.10.1 Arcelor Mittal S.A. Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.10.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Oil & Gas Pipe Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Oil & Gas Pipe Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Oil & Gas Pipe Upstream Market

11.1.1 Oil & Gas Pipe Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Oil & Gas Pipe Raw Material

11.1.3 Oil & Gas Pipe Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Distributors

11.5 Oil & Gas Pipe Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

