Demand Scenario of Mobile Ticketing to Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2024

Rising proliferation of smartphones and other multimedia devices has incidentally relieved the world from ticketing hurdles. Lack of management, improper registration and booking delays will no longer be observed as challenges in the years to come. Worldwide acceptance of mobile ticketing services will ensure that travelling to places will become more hassle-free than before. Persistence Market Research’s latest publication delivers key insights on the future of mobile ticketing. According to the forecast report, the global market for mobile ticketing is expected to grow robustly, bringing in an estimated US$ 3,177.3 Mn in revenues by the end of 2024.

In the long run, the global demand for mobile ticketing is likely to gain traction across several applications. The report, titled “Mobile Ticketing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024,” estimates the US$ 677 Mn global market for mobile ticketing to grow at a stellar 21.3% CAGR towards the end of 2024. During this forecast period, the demand for mobile ticketing is expected to witness an upsurge across entertainment ticketing applications. In 2017 and beyond, seats for concerts, plays, and even movies, will be booked or ticketed through mobile ticketing services. Nevertheless, travel ticketing will remain the largest application of mobile ticketing in the world, procuring a little over 50% share on global revenues towards the end of 2024.

Interesting.? Apply For A Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12454

Global Demand for SMS Mobile Ticketing to Witness a Downtrend

A major proportion of global mobile ticketing revenues comes from adoption of mobile ticketing applications for smartphones. Initially and even today, mobile ticketing services were facilitated through messaging services. However, limitations in SMS mobile ticketing have led to their decline in terms of global demand. Between 2016 and 2024, the global revenue share of SMS mobile ticketing is anticipated to drop with a loss of -386 BPS. People will remain more inclined towards mobile ticketing apps that offer a wide range of features and are developed with a focus on user-friendly applications. In the due course of forecast period, mobile ticketing applications are expected to bring in more than US$ 2,000 Mn in global revenues.

Masabi Ltd.

inmodo AB

Margento B.V.

Gemalto N.V.

ShowClix Inc.

Digital Management Inc.

Rapidsoft Systems Inc.

moovel Group GmbH

Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH and AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl

Make An Inquiry To Customize This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/12454

are companies observed as leaders in the global market for mobile ticketing. The report has also classified the global mobile ticketing market’s growth on the basis of several key regions in the world. The global mobile ticketing market is predicted to be witness higher contribution by regions – North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America is presently dominating the market with more than one-third share in global revenues. But, towards the end of 2024, the region will lose out its dominance and Europe will emerge as the largest market for mobile ticketing in the world. The Asia-Pacific mobile ticketing market, on the other hand, will showcase fastest revenue growth at a CAGR of 25.1%.