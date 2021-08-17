Teeth Whitening Market Worth US$ 8,408.70 Mn in 2027- Lead By Brodie & Stone, Johnson & Johnson Services, Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline

The global teeth whitening market, based on the product, is segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, white light teeth whitening device, and other products. The distribution channel is segmented into offline sales and online sales. In 2018, the offline sales segment held the largest market share of the teeth whitening market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 due to factors such as the growing number of small/private dental clinics, increasing dental clinic visits, and growing number of pharmacies and retail stores offering teeth whitening products.

The market for teeth whitening is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising awareness for oral hygiene, increased adoption of home teeth whitening kits and technological advancements in teeth whitening products. Moreover, the booming cosmetic dentistry industry are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Here we have listed the top Teeth Whitening Market companies in the world

The leading companies operating in the teeth whitening market include Brodie & Stone, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CCA Industries, Inc., Supersmile, Henkel, and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. among others.

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the teeth whitening market. For instance, in October 2018, Church & Dwight acquired Water Pik, Inc. to expand their business. Oral care portfolio gives Church & Dwight a leading position in a growing category with tailwinds as the population ages and consumer interest in oral health continues to expand.

The report segments Global Teeth Whitening Market as follows:

Global Teeth Whitening Market – By Product

Whitening Toothpaste

Whitening Gels and Strips

White Light Teeth Whitening Device

Other Products

Global Teeth Whitening Market – By Distribution Channel

Offline Sales

Online Sales

