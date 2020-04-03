Microscopy Market 2019 with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2026

The latest Microscopy Market report provides readers with a deeper understanding of potential target consumers to create a lucrative marketing strategy for the 2019-2027 forecast period. For entrepreneurs seeking information about potential customers, it will be particularly helpful. Selective statements provided by leading vendors would allow entrepreneurs to gain a deeper understanding of the local market and prospective customers.

The global Microscopy Market is comprehensively profiled in the report, including a detailed study of the market’s key drivers and restraints, major market players, and leading segments.

Key Findings

The global microscopy market is fast evolving on account of its growing application in nanotechnology, the emergence of novel microscopy techniques and the heavy public and private investments in R&D. Over the estimated period of 2019-2027, the market is forecasted to rise with a CAGR of 5.82%. The important driver increasing growth in the global microscopy market is the rising application in nanotechnology.

Market Insights

The high cost of equipmentïs and limitations of advanced microscopes are the major factors hindering the microscopy market. The cost of advanced microscopes is considerably high which hinders the wide-scale adoption of these devices.

Further to set up an electron microscope, a laboratory has to be set up around it, and they require continuous power sources with a requirement of regular maintenance which enhances the operational cost of the overall system. Electron microscopes come with high resolution and less aberration in imaging. Despite this advantage, its operation is limited by the required thickness of the sample.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Region-wise, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World. North America microscopy market is developing at a rapid pace in terms of revenue due to rising investments and R&D in life sciences. North America holds a market share of approximately 36% in 2018. The North America microscopy market extends its applications in scientific research; however, it is used in medicines to know biological samples from patients, in biology to improve nanotechnology such as carbon nanotubes.

Competitive Insights

Bayer AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Danaher Corp., Danish Micro Engineering (acquired by SemiLab ZRT), Olympus Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Nikon Corporation, JPK Instruments AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcon Laboratories (acquired by Novartis), GE Healthcare, Jeol Ltd., Oxford Instruments PLC, and Hitachi, Ltd. are the leading companies in this market.

