GLOBAL ENTERPRISE METADATA MANAGEMENT MARKET SIZE-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Enterprise Metadata Management Market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.74 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.8% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. With the rising adoption of technologies, like “blockchain” and “IOT”, the deployment of metadata management is expected to witness a new trend by opening new ways of applications.

– The market for enterprise metadata management continues to grow in demand. With about 90% of the new data generated is going to be unstructured, data integrators are going to find it impossible to collect or transform into information. The unstructured data will lead to the growth of enterprise metadata management market in the forecast period.

– The automation and artificial sectors are going to play a crucial role in the future of metadata management, to deal with the quintillion bytes of data created each day.

– Further, with data breaching cases increasing globally, governments are forced to increasingly stringent regulations across the world regarding data security and data management. This is further driving the market for enterprise metadata management tools and services among enterprises.

– For the potential adopters of enterprise metadata management will face a challenge in terms of generating ROI.

Scope of the Report

A metadata is a data which gives information to other data asset of an organization. Enterprise metadata management (EMM) is the process of managing metadata, which gives additional information and context to other information and data assets of an organization, that enables easier management throughout its lifecycle.

Key Market Trends

Media & Entertainment Segment Drives the Market Growth

– The media and entertainment industry is in the middle of a transformation, owing to the way media is consumed has drastically changed over the years. The transformation was due to the media content becoming online. It is now possible for consumers to access media from anywhere and at any time.

– Seeing this shift in trend, major media houses now have their content available online. With the increased use in data volumes per month media streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, were the early adopters of data analytics has leveraged the data available to them, and media giants, like Disney Time Warner and Apple, are slated to release their online streaming services by the end of 2019.

– Enterprise metadata management is the most crucial aspect of the streaming platform, as the streaming service is able to link description about the content, structure the content to include clips and images, provide and prevent access, monetize the content, process transcoding between different formats, and break process to include ads.

– The main aspects of media streaming that are handled through metadata management could be classified as resource efficiency, business intelligence, production documentation, longevity extension, context creation, increased relevance, and increased relevance.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– North America is dominating the global enterprise metadata management market, owing to its early adoption of analytics tools among consumers and businesses.

– The region has witnessed a prominent adoption of cloud-based and on-premises data management and governance solutions in most of its industries.

– Investments and revenues are growing in Big Data and the analytics sectors, hence thriving in the market for enterprise metadata management in the region. Banking, telecommunications, media and entertainment, healthcare, retail, federal/central government, and professional services are the five potential and leading areas that are expected to make the most significant investments in Big Data and analytics solutions in North America.

– In addition, factors including high penetration rate in the healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, and BFSI verticals are expected to drive the market growth.

– Moreover, the data generated through multiple sources is high due to the increase in the usage of smart devices and the increasing digitalization trends in the region, which are generating the need for the development of data and metadata management tools and services. The exponential growth of data proliferation in the region is forcing enterprises to adopt metadata management tools.

Competitive Landscape

the market comprises of some prominent vendors such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Alation Inc., Alex Solutions, Global IDs Corporation, Smart Logic Semaphore Inc., and others. There is an intense competition between the players but none of them is driving the market, which makes the enterprise metadata management market concentration low.

– March 2019 – Oracle launched its final version of its flagship fusionware for metadata management 12c. The latest Oracle Database 19c offers automatic indexing and support for external data partitions, and also carries upgrade issues, like apps certification and index creation agreement.

Companies Mentioned:

– Oracle Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– SAP SE

– Alation Inc.

– Collibra NV

– Informatica LLC

– Datum LLC

– Smartlogic Semaphore Inc.

– Global IDs Incorporation

– ASG Technologies

– Alex Solutions

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Demand for Centralized Data Management Solutions

4.3.2 Growing Emphasis on Data Quality

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 ROI Remains a Core Concern for Potential Adopters

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-Cloud

5.1.2 On-Premise

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 BSFI

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Media & Entertainment

5.2.4 IT & Telecom

5.2.5 Retail

5.2.6 Government

5.2.7 Others End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 South Korea

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Oracle Corporation

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 SAP SE

6.1.4 Alation Inc.

6.1.5 Collibra NV

6.1.6 Informatica LLC

6.1.7 Datum LLC

6.1.8 Smartlogic Semaphore Inc.

6.1.9 Global IDs Incorporation

6.1.10 ASG Technologies

6.1.11 Alex Solutions

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

