GLOBAL 3D TELEPRESENCE MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The 3D Telepresence market was valued at USD 1.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

– Audio and visual applications like Google Hangouts, Facetime, Skype, and other video conferencing platforms for office are co-existing today for use across enterprises to enable remote communication.

– Although the quality of experience, with regard to audio and visual transmission, has significantly improved over the years, the 2D video technology has several inherent drawbacks, like loss of non-verbal cues, such as eye contact and gestures, which cannot be mitigated easily. Some of these issues are addressed by 3D telepresence, which provides rendering and streaming of 3D video data between two or more parties, and this boosts the adoption of 3D telepresence, globally.

– While there are smart conference rooms that are being developed by companies like Cisco (Spark system) which is a bundle of cameras, 4K screen speakers and supporting devices, technology advancements are resulting in more life-like experiences by technologies like telepresence.

Companies like Cisco, Microsoft, Teliris, Huwaei, Sony, among others are the early entrants in the telepresence space. Since the inception, few challenges like interoperability between telepresence systems of different vendors and compatibility of the technology with networks offered by different telecom were achieved.

– The technology has been showcased in several entertainment demonstrations, like Musion 3D. However, till date, the practical applications have been limited by the high cost of such 3D systems, as compared to the 2D telepresence/video conferencing.

– By taking advantage of recent advances in augmented reality (AR), coupled with 3D, such as Atheer AiR Glasses, Google Glass, and Microsoft HoloLens, the remote consumer’s digital representations could be rendered over the real world, creating a mixed-reality experience.

Scope of the Report

3D TelePresence achieves true depth without the usage of 3D glasses. A person from another part of the world can appear life-size within the room for live two-way communication while making eye contact.

Key Market Trends

Enhanced User Experience expected to Drive the Growth

– The tele-immersion technology, coupled with 3D technology, provides an increased level of presence of the remote users, whether it is bundled with virtual or augmented reality (AR). Aside from enhancing the user experience, in terms of communication, which is currently performed with 2D video conferencing, there is a potential use of this technology in several other areas that would reduce the need for travel.

– Moreover, applications, such as in remote collaboration, where multi-disciplinary teams have to work closely with 3D data or models, like in design, manufacturing, medicine, physical sciences, architecture, astronomy, digital humanities, and education, among various other applications, are expected to drive the demand for these solutions.

United States Account for the Largest Share in the Market

– Leading players, such as Microsoft are also actively working on AR technology, using the United States as their base. For example, Microsoft HoloLens is a breakthrough in mixed reality technology. Microsoft Hololens, was first released in the United States and Canada and has received a positive response from the consumers in these regions.

– Thus, the growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as AR and MR is expected to pave the path for a new communication field called 3D telepresence.

– Many end-user industries, such as healthcare and banking have adopted 3D telepresence systems as it leads to better communication and cut down overhead expenditure. In an organization, the telepresence system can boost productivity by up to 40% due to quick decision making, saving travel cost, and saving travel time.

– Buffalo Pacific LLC opened the first community portal of its nationwide outreach vision, located in Ohio. The community portal is the world’s first telepresence-enabled facility that combines financial, education, and health services within a single site to provide access to experts around the world using “Holographical Reality.“

– This technology, innovated by Buffalo Pacific and its subsidiary TelePresence Tech, is protected by 13 US patents and one EU patent.

– In the North American healthcare sector, these telepresence systems have initiated a revolution and changed the method of monitoring and following up their patients with convenience and precision by physicians.

– The US Department of justice regulations passed a landmark judgment, which defined auxiliary aids and services that use devices, such as sign language interpreters, braille material, and text telephones to be available at subsidized rates so that they are accessible to disabled individuals. This law was further amended for newer technologies, such as computer-aided devices, VRI services, video-based telecommunication products, and others. This has increased the scope of telepresence systems as auxiliary aid devices so that they are available for the physically challenged at low costs.

Competitive Landscape

The 3D Telepresence Market is Highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the market include TelePresence Tech, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Teliris, Inc. (Dimension Data), Digital Video Enterprises Inc., Musion, Polycom Inc., and ZTE Corporation. Some key recent developments in the market are as follows:

– Microsoft updated its photos application with new AI-powered functionality. Microsoft photos app will be able to identify individual people across the user’s entire collection of images, making it easier to categorize shots by their content and create customized slideshows of pictures with a particular person as their focus.

– Microsoft announced the significant expansion of its Montreal research lab. The company plans to double the size of Microsoft Research Montreal within the next two years, to as many as 75 technical experts. The expansion comes as Montreal is becoming a worldwide hub for groundbreaking work in the fields of machine learning and deep learning, which are core to AI advances.

– Microsoft built a hardware platform for real-time AI. The company unveiled its own hardware acceleration platform, Project Brainwave, that promises speedy, real-time AI in the cloud. This platform includes Intel’s new Stratix 10 field programmable gate array (FPGA) chip and can handle complex AI tasks as they are received.

Companies Mentioned:

– TelePresence Tech

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Teliris Inc. (Dimension Data)

– Digital Video Enterprises Inc.

– Musion

– Polycom Inc.

– ZTE Corporation

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Enhanced User Experience

4.3.2 Increasing Demand For Time-Saving Technologies In Organizations

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Costs And Limited Commercialization

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution Type

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Hardware

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Education

5.2.2 Advertising

5.2.3 Conferencing

5.2.4 Customer Service

5.2.5 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East &Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 TelePresence Tech

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.4 Teliris Inc. (Dimension Data)

6.1.5 Digital Video Enterprises Inc.

6.1.6 Musion

6.1.7 Polycom Inc.

6.1.8 ZTE Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

