GLOBAL LECTURE CAPTURE SYSTEMS MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Lecture Capture Systems Market is expected to record a CAGR of 28.01% over the forecast period (2020-2025). Lecture Capture Systems are being implemented across the education landscape to supplement learning needs. With various ways to access content, students have an easier time learning, studying, and catching up on any missed classes.

– Coaching institutes and distance learning courses across institutions offer lecture videos, resulting in the rise in demand for these solutions. Most of the students are adopting such solutions owing to the convenience and availability of devices to access videos anytime and anywhere. Universities such as the University of Sheffield use the Echo360 lecture capture technology across its campus to meet the needs of its diverse student body. With this, every student can view any lecture online immediately after class from their computer or mobile device.

– Lecture capture systems are especially gaining popularity in health and medicine, as various lessons require demonstrations that cannot be easily repeated. Some of the institutions such as Michigan State University, the University of North Carolina, etc., with medical programs, have been early adopters of this technology.

– For instance, in various universities such as the London School of Economics, a lot of courses are using lecture recording to support students. In 2016/17, around 6445 lectures were recorded (a 12.7% rise in recordings from 2015/6) and with over 5000 recordings done in 2017/18.

Scope of the Report

Lecture capture systems record classroom lectures as videos and make them available for students to review after the class. The advancement of digital technology offers valuable opportunities for educational institutions and students alike, and the lecture capture system is a vital component for making it work. It enhances and extends the value of course lectures. It can be used to create material for future online or blended classes, thus, offering new ways for students to engage, or provide access to repeated viewing of content.

Key Market Trends

Software is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Lecture capture software helps to record video presentations, manage video files, and stream video content to any device. Lecture capture software is worth considering if the lecture consists mostly of presentation slides or recording podcasts.

– The demand for the software segment is increasing due to their functionalities and easy availability. The software segment is driven by the increasing demand for video lecture solutions by students, the rise in online courses and growth in distance learning courses across universities in various countries. For instance, according to the survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics (UK), in 2019, in Britain, people falling under the age gap of 16 to 24 years are the most likely to use online learning materials.

– Many coaching institutes and universities, among other educational institutions, are using these systems to increase their reach toward the students. For instance, Universities such as Nottingham University (UK) has the largest installation of Echo 360 lecture capture software in Europe, covering around 400 teaching rooms.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Experience Rapid Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth in the lecture capture systems market over the forecast period due to the growth in technological progression within the educational sector where a lot of companies are working to make the educational facilities interactive and easier to understand.

– Growing government initiatives and a rise in distance learning courses in the region are expected to accelerate the Asia Pacific lecture capture market growth. For instance, in countries such as India, in 2019, the Ministry of Human Resource Development outlined a program, National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology to leverage the potential of Information and Communication Technology to provide best quality content available for learners in the country without any cost.

– According to a survey done by Gradeup (GradeStack Learning Pvt. Ltd.), in 2019, the majority of the Indian students prefer online coaching as compared to offline. After the launch of live online classes, Gradeup witnessed a twofold growth in enrolments to live courses per quarter and is expecting that the number to reach 60,000 by the end of 2019-2020. Such trends are further expected to drive educational institutions in various countries ( such as, National University of Singapore) adopt lecture capture systems in their learning management system to enrich the learning experiences of its students.

Competitive Landscape

The lecture capture systems market is highly competitive and consists of several players. The market is also experiencing a lot of startups investing in the market to attract customers and capture a market share. Many companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new products, expanding their operations, or by entering into partnerships and acquisitions.

– February 2019 – Lecture capture solution provider UbiCast and Sony Professional Europe launched Miris Netcapture. This network-based lecture capture solution integrates with Vision Exchange, Sony’s interactive lecture solution, to create engaging and interactive video content for learning.

Companies Mentioned:

– Panopto Inc.

– YuJa Corporation

– TechSmith Corporation

– Echo360 Inc.

– Kaltura Inc.

– Haivision Inc.

– Sonic Foundry Inc.

– VBrick Systems Inc.

– Streamitup Ltd.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Distance Education

4.2.2 Government Initiatives for Driving Digital Education

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Various Regulations and Policies Coupled with Storage Issues

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Application Across End Users (Educational Institutions and Corporate)

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Panopto Inc.

6.1.2 YuJa Corporation

6.1.3 TechSmith Corporation

6.1.4 Echo360 Inc.

6.1.5 Kaltura Inc.

6.1.6 Haivision Inc.

6.1.7 Sonic Foundry Inc.

6.1.8 VBrick Systems Inc.

6.1.9 Streamitup Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

