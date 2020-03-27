GLOBAL SSD CACHING MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global SSD Caching Market was valued at USD 23.79 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 15.51% over the forecast period 2020-2025. SSD caching, also known as flash caching, is the temporary storage of data on NAND flash memory chips in a solid-state drive (SSD) so data requests can be met with improved speed. The technology reduces cost and time to run an application as SSDs are faster. These benefits are now being realized by IT professionals and they are looking for various ways to take advantage of SSD caching techniques.

– The adoption of SSD solutions makes the task easier without investing too much in high-powered drives and solutions. SSD increases the performance significantly in comparison to the traditional HDDs. This helps to achieve higher productivity in the workplaces.

– There has been a sudden increase in the penetration rates of smartphones and Laptops. Due to the increase in these electronic devices, there has been a rise in demand for faster memory storage options. Due to these consumer demands, SSDs have been able to gain mass audience acceptance.

Scope of the Report

SSD caching, also known as flash caching, is the temporary storage of data on NAND flash memory chips in a solid-state drive so data requests can be met with improved speed. Caches can be used for data reads or writes. The goal of SSD read caching in an enterprise IT environment is to store previously requested data as it travels through the network so it can be retrieved quickly when needed.

Key Market Trends

Flexibility of Using in Varying Conditions and Enhanced User Experience Has Boosted the Market Substantially.

– SDDs have no moving parts as in the traditional HDDs, and hence, work faster with lessened boot times and latency reduced to the minimum. In order to offer the benefits of the SSD technology with high storage, Intel came up with a technology called SSD caching or Smart Response Technology.

– With this technology there is an HDD to take up bulk of the storage needs, and the apps or programs that are frequently accessed are cached and stored on the SSD, typically with lower storages like 20 GB, 64 GB, etc., which when accessed the next time, boots faster as if using a SSD.

– This technology offers the flexibility of high-capacity storage coupled with faster access speeds of SSD, ultimately resulting in better user experience. The usual time-consuming tasks can be accomplished much faster, and all these can be made available to the user at a little additional cost.

– The fractional cost of SSD cache drives as compared to the full SSD storage drives is expected to make SSD caching an attractive alternative for budget users requiring faster rates of data access, till the price of SSDs comes at par with HDDs.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– North America is a big market for notebooks, tablets, and ultrabooks. With the launch of tablets, the laptop market has also changed. With more emphasis on saving the time of the consumers to speed up the transfer of data, the dynamics of computing has changed for developers like Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo, etc. There has been a strong push for using SSD to save time. The new push in the laptop market for Ultrabooks to counter the tablet phenomenon is also growing with big companies like Samsung, Acer, Dell, etc. releasing their own line of products. All these new technologies will help the SSD market because of its continued use in this.

– SSD Caching, first introduced by Intel as Smart Response Technology provides improved performance for computers that use traditional hard drives. The technology reduces cost and reduces time to run an application as SSDs are faster. These benefits are now being realized by IT professionals and they are looking for various ways to take advantage of SSD caching techniques.

– SSD Caching requires a combination of SSD drive and supporting software to perform the required functioning. SSD drives are costly, hence a combination of it is used with traditional hard drives to enhance performance efficiency. The market is still growing with enterprises deploying these solutions to cut down costs and improve efficiency. These enterprises are required to analyze huge data sets coming through various data sources. Using SSD solution makes the task easier without investing too much in high powered drives and solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The SSD caching market consists of several major players. In terms of market share, none of the players currently dominate the market. The companies present in the market are continuously investing in Research and Development in order to gain product differentiation. This will further help them to achieve Sustainable Competitive Advantage.

– July 2019 – As per SanDisk Japan’s recent listing, the flash memory manufacturer has expanded its Extreme Pro family of high-performance M2 NVMe SSDs with a new 2TB drive.

Companies Mentioned:

– Toshiba Memory America, Inc.

– ADATA Technology Co., Ltd

– Corsair Components, Inc.

– EDGE Memory

– Intel Corporation

– Broadcom Inc.

– Micron Technology, Inc.

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– Western Digital Corporation

– Transcend Information, Inc.

