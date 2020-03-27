GLOBAL CONTRACT CLEANING SERVICES MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Contract Cleaning Services Market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.38% over the forecast period (2020-2025). Organizations are increasingly focusing on creating a healthier work environment for employees to enhance their productivity. The adoption of contract cleaning services help the organizations to adopt a holistic approach to keep their offices cleaner, healthier, and greener.

– Increasing awareness about workplace wellness and sustainability is one of the primary factors driving the demand for contract cleaning services market. Many companies are increasingly outsourcing their cleaning services as it offers various advantages like ease of management and cost-effectiveness.

– From adopting fundamental cleaning tools to sophisticated tools and technologies, the market has evolved with technology. This has impacted the market growth and is characterized by a notable improvement in the efficiency of cleaning. The implementation of tools like low-noise vacuum cleaners, steam cleaners, and high-quality cleaning agents and supplies resulted in efficient and better quality services.

– The increasing awareness of green cleaning products is identified as one of the primary contract cleaning services market trends contributing to its growth. Chemicals such as carcinogens and allergens present in cleaning products are harmful to individuals and the environment. Repeated exposure to these chemicals is linked to symptoms ranging from headaches, allergies, and rashes to decreased fertility or cancer. As per the American Association of Poison Control Centers, cleaning products are one of the major substance classes involved in reported toxic exposures. Thus, green cleaning processes are gaining popularity as it protects the environment and promotes sustainability.

Scope of the Report

Contract Cleaning service is a co-effective cleaning solution for all types of clients. In this, the customer receives cleaning services at their place of choice on a regular basis according to the contract agreed. Contract Cleaning services are available for offices, factories, homes, schools, businesses, hospitals, etc.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Cleaning is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Commercial sector such as office buildings, require consistent cleaning to maintain quality and upkeep. The demand for cleaning services in this sector is increasing as this sector demands a clean and safe environment for employees. For instance, office desks contain more than 400 times the amount of germs as a bathroom toilet, germs that contribute to US workers taking an average of seven sick days per year. This can be decreased by implementing an office cleaning service program that averts germs from spreading.

– As offices, stores, and other commercial enterprises are increasing, the cost of in-house cleaning services places a rising burden on operating overheads. For instance, according to the US Census Bureau, the value of US commercial construction in 2018 was USD 89.52 billion. Thus, outsourcing essential cleaning functions offers an effective way to enjoy a cleaner workspace and free up resources for core business operations.

– With the growing demand, companies in the market are offering customized cleaning packages. For instance, in 2019, Wiregrass Cleaning Services launched its small business and commercial cleaning services. The company’s customized cleaning packages deliver cleaning services as per the need of clients and maximize value for money according to on-site evaluations.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share

– North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the contract cleaning services market owing to factors such as rise in construction activities, changing consumer lifestyle and a growing number of working women, and the proliferation of advanced cleaning services offered by vendors.

– According to the US Census Bureau, the value of new construction put in place in the US in 2018 was USD 1,293.2 billion. With the growing construction activities, companies in the region are offering an extensive range of cleaning services to suit the need of the end-users, regardless of the size or location of the project.

– For instance, Wegmans, a grocery store chain in the US, adopted cleaning services from Cleaning Services Group Inc. for all its store locations in the country. The cleaning services helps the company in keeping its construction sites clean as they erect 4-5 new stores per year. This also helps the company to maintain an environment free from dust and oil spills from construction equipment, thus, improving the safety of the worksite.

– Moreover, green cleaning products are gaining popularity in the region. Thus, to leverage the demand for such products, companies such as Zen Home Cleaning, in 2019, launched an eco-friendly residential power cleaning service. The company uses non-toxic cleaning products to clean home, with a focus on deep cleaning.

Competitive Landscape

The contract cleaning services market is competitive and consists of several players, with many companies often vying for potential business or clients. For this, companies in the market are continuously involved in introducing new offerings, expanding their operations, or entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions as a part of their competitive strategy.

– October 2019 – Commercial contract cleaning provider, Ecocleen acquired Regency Cleaning Services in a deal worth up to GBP 2.5 million. Regency cleaning services are responsible for delivering cleaning, waste management, and maintenance services to a variety of end-users such as schools, offices, and car showrooms. This acquisition will enable the company to accelerate its growth within the UK.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

