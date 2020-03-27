GLOBAL COGNITIVE RADIO MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Cognitive Radio Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The application of cognitive radio technology helps to overcome radio spectrum scarcity, improves satellite communications thereby providing enhanced quality of service, which leads to its wide adoption.

– The rising application of the cognitive radio managed services is expected to showcase the faster growth, due to the increasing adoption of third-party infrastructure services to manage the wireless communication devices in organizations, across multiple end-user industries.

– Further, the continuously rising complexity in operations, as well as the increasing deployment of Cognitive Radio technology across the wireless communication ecosystem, maybe a significant challenge for market growth during the forecast period.

– Extensive use of cognitive radio in rural broadband telcos aids independent local providers to overcome the problem of high cost and scarce spectrum to deploy wireless in underserved rural markets, thereby increasing its use for public safety is driving the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

The cognitive Radio system is a hybrid technology that involves the application of software-defined radio (SDR) to spread spectrum communications. Here, a transceiver intelligently detects which communication channels are in use and which are not, thereby instantly moving into vacant channels while avoiding the occupied ones. It helps in optimizing the use of available radio-frequency (RF) spectrum, thus minimizing interference with other users. The cognitive radio system gets information about how the spectrum is being used and makes a decision on how to use the available radio resources to ensure enhanced communications, thereby optimizing the quality of service. It automatically detects available channels across the wireless spectrum through a dynamic spectrum management (DSM) process, where changing the reception parameters in transmission allows more concurrent wireless communications across the provided spectrum band.

Key Market Trends

Telecommunication Sector is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of 5G Applications

– The growing adoption of mobile devices is propelling the growth of surging data traffic, along with the rising number of mobile applications due to 5G wireless systems are gaining traction. 5G wireless systems raise the demand to optimize spectrum usage and power consumption on wireless spectrum. Cognitive radio helps to solve the resource allocation required across the 5G ecosystem, thereby rising adoption of 5G technology among the emerging economies.

– Also, the integration of cognitive radio offers the possibility to significantly increase the spectrum efficiency, through smart secondary users using the free licensed users spectrum holes, where the 5G implies with very high data rates Quality of Service (QoS) service applications.

– The IoT implementation suffers from the issue of vulnerabilities across dynamic environmental conditions, in terms of ease of access, bandwidth allocation & utilization, and cost to purchase RF spectrum. As RF spectrum is a precious commodity and there is a scarcity of RF spectrum, thus IoT connections are driving towards the application of Cognitive Radio Networks (CRNs).

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

– Continual growth in the mobile network due to the emergence of 5G, increasing complexities of the wireless communication ecosystem, along with the rise in demand for optimized spectrum utilization, and exponential growth in data traffic across multiple end-user industries are likely to propel the growth of the Cognitive radio market across the APAC region.

– Further, the emerging economies of the APAC region are focused on developing and implementing advanced communication technologies, through the application of cognitive radios and Software-Defined Radio (SDR) system, in order to cater to the surging demand, thereby ensuring public safety and security.

– Also, according to GSMA, at the global level, 1.2 billion people are set to have access to 5G networks by 2025, and a third of them will be in China. By 2019, the companies across the region are expecting to launch the 5G smartphones thereby propeling the adoption of cognitive radio technology services.

Competitive Landscape

The cognitive radio market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the optimization in the spectrum bandwidth services, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

– October 2019 – Raytheon Company has been selected to provide the US Army with its next-generation, 360-degree capable radar – the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS). Raytheon will receive more than USD 384 million to deliver six production representative units of the advanced LTAMDS radar under the Other Transactional Authority U.S. Army agreement. LTAMDS is a new radar that will ultimately replace the current U.S. Army’s Patriot radars. It will operate on the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense network.

– September 2018 – Nutaq Innovation had expanded its footprint into China to address the tremendous expected growth of the country in wireless data consumption; the Internet of Things (IoT). As the first step towards the expansion of its footprint in China, Nutaq has entered into a collaborative agreement on Massive MIMO with the National Engineering Research Center of Communication and Network Technology of the Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications (NUPT).

Companies Mentioned:

– BAE Systems PLC

– Thales Group

– Raytheon Company

– Innovation Nutaq Inc. (NuRAN Wireless Inc.)

– Shared Spectrum Company

– Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

– Spectrum Signal Processing (Vecima)

– Rockwell Collins Inc. (United Technologies Company)

