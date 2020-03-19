Global Network Bandwidth Management Software Market 2020-2024 Segmentation by Types, Regions & Applications

Global Network Bandwidth Management Software Market Overview

The Global Network Bandwidth Management Software Market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Excessive use of one part of the networks impacts the overall network performance leads to increased latency and downtime. Network usage by non-business also affects its performance; hence, the real-time monitoring and its management are emerging in the enterprises.

– With the increasing internet penetration, a trend of automation and analytics is also growing. This is resulting in a surge in demand for high-speed internet services in the commercial sector to deal with a vast amount of data seamlessly. Also, to maintain the performance of the private networks to ensure privacy, data protection, for the applications relying on networks and their speed.

– In the past decade, the exponential increase in the IoT devices, especially in mobile devices, has created immense demand for network management software among internet service providers and mobile communication services vendors. This is expected to grow over the forecast period and driving the growth of the network bandwidth management market.

– However, as there are some of the free versions of network management software available in the market, advent to this, several firewall service providers are offering network management software as a service. These are some of the significant factors limiting market growth.

Scope of the Global Network Bandwidth Management Software Market Report

The scope of the study for the network bandwidth management market is limited to the deployment type of the offerings by the vendors and their respective applications for both small and medium enterprises and large enterprises in a wide range of end-user verticals globally.

Key Market Trends

Telecommunication and IT Segment to Witness Significant Growth

– Digitization is revolutionizing business operations in today’s world. It is not only digitalizing information but also digitalizing data transfer and digitizing communication process. The rising trend of Agile and DevOps workflow in the IT industries are increasing the cross-functional communication and data transfer. The latency in the network hampers the effectiveness of the process.

– The growing internet usage has penetrated its usage in almost all the industries, including telecommunication and IT. The trend towards OTT and IPTV are gaining customer interest. Also, telecommunication companies are partnering with OTT players for gaining the market share. Hence, these companies have to manage their network bandwidth for its seamless performance demanding the network bandwidth management software solutions.

– According to Limelight Networks, India, Philipines, Singapore, and the United States spends more than eight hours each weak for video streaming. Whereas, globally, consumers watch 6.75 and 8.03 average hours of online video and broadcast video online, respectively.

– The real-time analysis of the bandwidth usage and delays by the applications enabled with the implementation of the network bandwidth management software is gaining traction for its market growth.

Asia-Pacific to Grow Signficantly

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth among all other regions in the market. The growth in this region is primarily driven by a large number of SME’s scaling their business to more extensive networks and in turn facing complexity in network management.

– The region has also become a lucrative market for many businesses owing to the cost advantages in growing economies and hence has been attracting many organizations which are deploying state of the art network management systems thus inflating the demand for unified network management.

– More and more organizations in this region are adopting cloud solutions for their business operations, and as the cloud penetration in the region increases, the need for the expertise to manage the complex network will increase which is also likely to drive the market in the region.

– The increasing deployment of IoT networks and other commercial private networks in the region, especially in the BFSI sector, is creating a huge demand for network bandwidth management software. Unlike many modern economies in the world, Asia-Pacific depends highly on cash for many transactions, especially in the retail sector. To meet with the cash need of the region, continuous expansion of ATM machines and high-speed networks that enable the services to run in cycles.

– With growing consumption of mobile devices in the region, especially in countries, like India, China, and Indonesia, the demand for network bandwidth management software is expected to grow in the region over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The trend of the network bandwidth management software market is inclined towards fragmentation with the increasing number of players offering the network management software. As the bandwidth management software is one of the parts in the integrated network management software, the market competition is increasing. The key strategies adopted by the major players are product and service innovation and mergers and acquisition.

– May 2018 – Aerohive Networks announced its successful migration to its third generation Hive Manager Network management and networks application.

Companies Mentioned:

– IBM Corporation

– CA Technologies

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

– NetScout Systems, Inc.

– SolarWinds Corporation

– Alcatel- Lucent Enterprise Holding

– GFI Software S.A.

– Axence Software, Inc.

– Zoho Corporation

– BMC Software, Inc.

– InfoVista S.A

– Juniper Networks, Inc.

