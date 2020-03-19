2019-2024 IoT Analytics Market Global Demand and Trends by Type, Application and Specification

Global IoT Analytics Market Overview

The Global IoT Analytics Market has been valued at USD 9.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024), to reach USD 44.23 billion by 2024. With the increasing number of connected devices, internet of things, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology, the volume of big data generated is huge and growing, which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

– Internet of things (IoT) is one of the paradigms altering the evolution in internet-based computing which is having a positive impact on the market including healthcare, manufacturing, smart cities, and sustainable living.

– IoT analytics refers to the analysis of a diverse set of data from several sources such as actuators, sensors, and smart devices. The rapid increase of the connected devices across various regions of the world is expected to increase the utilization of IoT data analytics.

– Furthermore, with every device now digitally connected, the amount of data generated is rapidly increasing. This is demanding a requirement for analysis of the generated data to understand the user pattern and behavior which will help in enhancing the user experience.

– The businesses leveraging the internet of things (IoT) technology are focusing on their core competencies owing to which the enterprises are rapidly adopting and integrating analytics in their business to understand and develop long-term customer relationships.

Scope of the Global IoT Analytics Market Report

IoT analytics is the application of data analysis tools and procedures to analyze the huge volumes of data generated by the connected IoT devices. IoT analytics is often discussed in relation to the industrial IoT. The IIoT makes it possible for organizations to collect and analyze data from various sensors on manufacturing equipment, pipelines, weather stations, smart meters, delivery trucks, and other machinery.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3981665

Key Market Trends

Manufacturing Segment to Witness High Growth

– Technologies such as IoT sensors and platforms, edge computing, AI and analytics, robotics, additive 5G manufacturing, and virtual/augmented reality, are creating a fertile environment for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), which is set to guide Industry 4.0.

– The introduction of Industrial IoT has led to a huge amount of data generation, which, when analyzed, can result in huge benefits to the organization. Due to the increase in complexity in the manufacturing and operational processes and high equipment cost involved, industries can benefit greatly from IoT analytics and data-driven insights that facilitate in driving the processes in a more sustainable, resilient, and efficient way.

– With the advanced sensor technology where sensors are incorporated into many new robotic work cells and with the connectivity of Industry 4.0, they capture and process data on every cycle. The increasing sales of industrial robots across the globe is expected to drive the market as more data will be generated.

Asia Pacific to Witness High Growth

– The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the rapidly increasing adoption of IoT analytics software and services among small and medium enterprises.

– The increasing penetration and utilization of artificial intelligence in various industries such as BFSI is expected to increase the demand for IoT analytics solution. Moreover, the blockchain concept has been taking over few sectors and integrated with diverse applications in the Asia Pacific region, primarily in the banking sector, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth in this region.

– The region has also witnessed increasing sales of IoT enabled devices which is also a factor that is driving the market, and emerging economies like China and India are also witnessing huge demand for IoT analytics solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The IoT analytics market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many large players in the market running their business in domestic as well as in the international markets. The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the major players adopting strategies like product and service innovation, mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. Some of the major players in the market are IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Microsoft Corporation among others.

– June 2019 – Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation announced a cloud interoperability partnership that will enable customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. Enterprises can now seamlessly connect Azure services, like Analytics and AI, to Oracle Cloud services, like Autonomous Database.

– April 2019 – Siemens Digital Industries Software and SAS announced a new partnership that will help companies create new IoT edge and cloud-enabled solutions by applying SAS and open source streaming analytics through Siemens MindSphere.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– IBM Corporation

– SAP SE

– Siemens AG

– Microsoft Corporation

– Amazon Web Services Inc.

– VMware Inc.

– Accenture PLC

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

– Dell Inc.

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3981665

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155