Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Market Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026|Textronics, Milliken, Toray Industries

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Market Research Report: Textronics, Milliken, Toray Industries, Peratech, DuPont, Clothing+, Outlast, D3O Lab, Schoeller Textiles AG, Texas Instruments, Exo2, Vista Medical Ltd., Ohmatex ApS, Interactive Wear AG

Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Market Segmentation by Product: Passive Smart Fabrics and TextilesActive Smart Fabrics and TextilesUltra-Smart Fabrics and Textiles

Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Market Segmentation by Application: Military and ProtectionArchitectureHealthcareSports and FitnessFashion and EntertainmentAutomotiveOther

Each segment of the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market?

• What will be the size of the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Passive Smart Fabrics and Textiles

1.4.3 Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles

1.4.4 Ultra-Smart Fabrics and Textiles

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military and Protection

1.5.3 Architecture

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Sports and Fitness

1.5.6 Fashion and Entertainment

1.5.7 Automotive

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production

2.1.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production

4.2.2 United States Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production

4.3.2 Europe Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production

4.4.2 China Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production

4.5.2 Japan Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Revenue by Type

6.3 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Textronics

8.1.1 Textronics Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles

8.1.4 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Milliken

8.2.1 Milliken Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles

8.2.4 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Toray Industries

8.3.1 Toray Industries Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles

8.3.4 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Peratech

8.4.1 Peratech Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles

8.4.4 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 DuPont

8.5.1 DuPont Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles

8.5.4 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Clothing+

8.6.1 Clothing+ Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles

8.6.4 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Outlast

8.7.1 Outlast Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles

8.7.4 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 D3O Lab

8.8.1 D3O Lab Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles

8.8.4 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Schoeller Textiles AG

8.9.1 Schoeller Textiles AG Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles

8.9.4 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Texas Instruments

8.10.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles

8.10.4 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Exo2

8.12 Vista Medical Ltd.

8.13 Ohmatex ApS

8.14 Interactive Wear AG

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Upstream Market

11.1.1 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Raw Material

11.1.3 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Distributors

11.5 Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

