Aircraft Leasing Market report reviews industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast 2020-2026

The latest report on Aircraft Leasing Market now available at Report Ocean, explains the contemporary and upcoming trends besides details associated with the regional landscape of the aircraft leasing market that includes several regions. The report further emphasizes intricate details regarding the demand and supply analysis, contributions by leading industry players and market share growth of the aircraft leasing market industry. Comprehensive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its parent and ancillary markets. Further, primary research was performed to validate the assumptions and findings obtained from secondary research with key opinion leaders (KOL) and industry experts.

The global aircraft leasing market size was estimated to be worth USD 290.07 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2026.

The report is a universal account of the major insights related to the geographical landscape of this business as well as the companies that have a reputable status in the aircraft leasing market.

Growth Drivers

The demand for aircraft leasing has increased owing to increasing air traffic, and rising regulations. The growth in global aviation industry and increasing need for efficient aircrafts has resulted in the market growth. The rising demand for fuel-efficient commercial aircraft, attractive tax policies, and affordable lease rates further increase the adoption if aircraft leasing. Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the aircraft leasing industry during the forecast period.



The market study focuses on various key parameters that include:

• Market Segmentation

• Regional Segmentation

• In-Depth study of Market Determinants

• 360-Degree Economic Analysis

• Regulatory Analysis

• Company Profiling and others

Competitive Landscape:

The leading companies profiled in the report include Aviation Capital Group, Boeing Capital Corporation, Air Lease Corporation, International Lease Finance Corporation, BOC Aviation, SAAB Aircraft Leasing, AerCap, GE Capital Aviation Services, CIT Aerospace, Inc., and BBAM LLC.

The competitive analysis of major market players is another notable feature of the aircraft leasing market industry report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market. The report offers company profile of market players alongside product picture and it’s specifications, aircraft leasing market industry market plans, and technology adopted by them, future development plans. In addition, strength and weaknesses analysis of aircraft leasing market industry competitive firms gives competitive advantages so that the efficiency and the productivity of companies are improved.

Market Segmentation:



Aircraft Leasing Lease Type Outlook (Revenue USD Billions 2015 – 2026)

Dry Lease

Wet Lease



Aircraft Leasing Type Outlook (Revenue USD Billions 2015 – 2026)

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising technique and global as well as regional sales efforts of aircraft leasing market. The common characters are also being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, worldwide demand and supply of Access Control devices. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of Aircraft Leasing Market across different geographies.

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The research methodology adopted by analysts to study the market include inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain and various other secondary research methods, along with primary research as a major tool for market study.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

• Executive Summary

• Aircraft Leasing Market Insights

• Aircraft Leasing Market forecast by different Segments and Regions

• Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

• Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Aircraft Leasing Market

• Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

