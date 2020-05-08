H2-receptor Antagonists Market Shares, Trend, Growth Report Through 2028

H2- receptor antagonists are a class of drugs that are generally used to treat and prevent duodenal ulcers. H2- receptor antagonists are also known as H2-blockers. H2- receptor antagonists are also used to treat gastric ulcers and for conditions, like Zollinger-Ellison disease, in which too much acid is produced by the stomach. H2- receptor antagonists are available both over-the-counter (OTC) and with the doctor’s prescription. H2- receptor antagonists are used to relieve symptoms of acid reflux, or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Some of the side effects that might occur with the H2- receptor antagonists are diarrhea, dry mouth, dry skin, headaches, constipation, trouble urinating, and others. In rare cases, H2- receptor antagonists can cause serious side effects like agitation, hallucinations, suicidal thoughts, wheezing, changes in vision, and others. Despite their potential side effects, H2- receptor antagonists are usually a very effective treatment for conditions that cause excess stomach acid.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27937

The increasing prevalence of peptic ulcers along with the growing number of generic manufacturers of H2-Receptor Antagonists applications are the prime factors responsible for driving the growth of the global H2-Receptor Antagonists market. Another factor like the rising prevalence of stress-induced ulcers due to changing lifestyle and diet is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global H2-Receptor Antagonists market. However, side effects associated with H2-Receptor Antagonists are majorly responsible for hampering the growth of the global H2-Receptor Antagonists market. Moreover, changing government policies and limited R&D activities might hamper the market growth of H2-Receptor Antagonists.

How the Coronavirus Threat has Taken Global Business into Uncharted Waters

The global market for H2-Receptor Antagonists is segmented on basis of types of H2-Receptor Antagonists drug class, dosage form, application, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on the types of H2-Receptor Antagonists drug class, the global H2-Receptor Antagonists Market is segmented into:

Famotidine

Cimetidine

Ranitidine

Nizatidine

Based on the dosage form, the global H2-Receptor Antagonists Market is segmented into:

Tablet

Powder/Suspension

Syrup

Others

Based on the application, the global H2-Receptor Antagonists Market is segmented into:

Gastritis

Peptic Ulcers

Zollinger-Ellison syndrome

Allergies

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the global H2-Receptor Antagonists Market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

H2-Receptor Antagonists are mostly used to treat gastritis, or inflamed stomach, and peptic ulcers. H2-Receptor Antagonists are the medicines that work by decreasing the amount of stomach acid in the lining of the stomach, secreted by glands. H2-Receptor Antagonists are used by a great proportion among the general population in order to treat peptic ulcer disease, esophagitis, heartburn, and miscellaneous minor upper gastrointestinal symptoms. Based on the types of H2-Receptor Antagonists drug class, the market is segmented into famotidine, cimetidine, ranitidine, and nizatidine. Amongst all, ranitidine and cimetidine are the most commonly used drug class. Based on the distribution channel, the global H2-Receptor Antagonists market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. It is expected that hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies collectively hold maximum market share in the global H2-Receptor Antagonists market.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27937

North America and Europe H2-Receptor Antagonists market are collectively expected to hold maximum market share in the global H2-Receptor Antagonists market. This is majorly due to the presence of established key players and high-quality healthcare infrastructure, in the regions. Emerging countries of Asia Pacific H2-Receptor Antagonists market is expected to witness rapid growth due to the lucrative market opportunities in the global H2-Receptor Antagonists market. However, due to lack of awareness healthcare facilities in the low middle-income courtiers of Latin America and the Middle East and Africa region, there is the significant reduction in the demand of H2-Receptor Antagonists, which is expected to deter the growth of H2-Receptor Antagonists market globally.

The key players present in the global H2-Receptor Antagonists Market are ,

Perrigo Company plc (Paddock Laboratories, Inc)

Hospira, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA

Teva Pharmaceutical

Apotex Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/27937