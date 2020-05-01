Global Primary Peritoneal Cancer Therapeutics Market to Record Robust Compound Annual Growth Rate Post-COVID-19 and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Peritoneal cancer is a rate type of malignant tumour of the peritoneum, a layer of tissue that lines the abdomen. Peritoneal cancer develops from metastases of other tumours, mostly from gastric, intestinal, and ovarian cancers. According to Robert Koch Institute’s Centre for Cancer Registry, there were around 15,600 people diagnosed with stomach cancer, 7,300 women with ovarian cancer, and 62,400 individuals with colorectal cancer in 2013. Out of the total diagnosed population, 15-20% cases have led to peritoneal metastases. Patients suffering from gastric cancer have a higher chance (30%) of developing peritoneal cancer at some point in their disease. The survival rate of peritoneal cancer, if left untreated, is around 3-6 months. Peritoneal cancer is sometimes left untreated, as it cannot be detected by radiological imaging. This is the main reason for lower reported incidences of peritoneal cancer, and hence, it is considered as a very rare form of cancer.

Primary Peritoneal Cancer Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing number of reported incidences of peritoneal cancer due to increased awareness is anticipated to boost the growth of the primary peritoneal cancer therapeutics market. The increasing number of patients suffering from metastatic gastric, intestinal, and ovarian cancers is expected to increase the incidences of peritoneal cancer, which would lead to an increase in the demand for primary peritoneal cancer therapeutics. The growing demand for a multidisciplinary treatment regime in closed care and increased spending on palliative care for patient in the end stage of disease are likely boost the growth of the primary peritoneal cancer therapeutics market. However, limitation in terms of targeted therapy and lack of effective diagnostic technologies are expected to hamper the growth of the primary peritoneal cancer therapeutics market.

Primary Peritoneal Cancer Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global primary peritoneal cancer therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of treatment type, end user, and geography.

Based on treatment type, the global primary peritoneal cancer therapeutics market is segmented as:

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Hormonal Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Surgical Intervention

Based on end user, the global primary peritoneal cancer therapeutics market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Cancer Research Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Primary Peritoneal Cancer Therapeutics Market: Overview

Over the last two decades, the treatment regime for peritoneal cancer has changed drastically. Many hospitals are offering closed care with specific expertise in peritoneal cancer. Multidisciplinary teams of experts who assess patients during treatment includes medical oncologists, oncologists with expertise in peritoneal cancer, pathologists, and dedicated radiologists. However, optimal treatment is still dependent on many other factors such as age, general condition, and severity of the peritoneal cancer. There are two treatment options available for peritoneal cancer patients, which includes treatment with palliative intent and treatment with curative intent. The first options involves treatment with palliative intent to reduce the pain, surgical intervention to resolve bowel obstruction, and treatment with systemic chemotherapy. The second method of treatment with curative intent involves multidisciplinary action on peritoneal cancer with systemic chemotherapy, hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy, and tumor removal surgery. Chemotherapy with additional hormonal therapy (anastrozole, letrozole) is used to treat advanced types of peritoneal cancer. The targeted therapy segment along with chemotherapy are expected to boost the growth of the primary peritoneal cancer therapeutics market.

Primary Peritoneal Cancer Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global primary peritoneal cancer therapeutics market is segmented into regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Closed care treatment planning with a multidisciplinary approach from hospitals is expected to boost the growth of the primary peritoneal cancer therapeutics market. The growing number of patients suffering from metastatic gynecology and gastrointestinal cancer is expected to increase the incidence rate of peritoneal cancer. This growth is expected to result in the increased demand for primary peritoneal cancer therapeutics in Asia.

Primary Peritoneal Cancer Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the global primary peritoneal cancer therapeutics market include,

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Genentech USA

Astra Zeneca

Sanofi Aventis

Pfizer

The primary peritoneal cancer therapeutics market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The primary peritoneal cancer therapeutics market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

