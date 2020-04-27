Global Anti Scarring Agents Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth on Back of Augmenting Demand and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Survival rate from thermal injuries has improved over the years. With the presence of suitable scar treatments available, and prominent research initiatives in process, the recovery period is less than what it was 10 years back. Yet, the present scenario consists no gold standard treatment for scar removal. There are set of treatments present in the anti-scarring treatment market which involves natural therapeutics. Natural therapeutics have shown tremendous benefits both in vitro and in vivo, the results can lead it to become one of the most prominent anti-scarring agents available. Natural therapeutics include both plant based and non-plant based products.

Major advances in the field of burn cases treatment have been made only since late 1960s. The global prevalence for burn injuries is considerably low as compare to what it was in 90s period, initiatives are present in order to work for restricting any case of burn injury. The survival rate for patients with burn injury has greatly increased over the period, it is due to the suitable treatments available. The scars from burn injuries remain a big struggle for the survivor, the impact on the quality of life can be profound. Optimal anti-scarring agents used may significantly improve the appearance and quality of life. Scars are majorly of four types, and the prevalence of each type and new cases is considerably high. There are methods which are in use to dissolve such mental disturbances which often can lead to dysmorphophobia, if not provided with proper attention. The presence of anti-scarring agents helps in achieving a faster recovery period. The social initiatives present for increasing the adoption of such anti-scarring agents is more observed. The use of anti-scarring agents is more than any other current treatment available for scar treatment. It comes out as the most economical solution for scar treatment, with alternatives like laser treatment is far more expensive in terms .

The global market for anti-scarring agents is segmented on the basis of product type, type of scar, distribution channel and geography:

Anti-scarring Agents market segment by product type

Silicone-based products

Imiquimod

Corticosteroids

5-fluorouracin

Bleomycin

Mitomycin

Natural therapeutics

Anti-scarring Agents market segment by type of scar

Keloid scars

Hypertrophic scars

Acne scars

Contracture scars

Anti-scarring Agents market segment by distribution channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Mail Order Pharmacy

The global Anti-scarring Agents market is segmented by product type, type of scar, distribution channel and geography. Based on product type, the global Anti-scarring Agents market is segmented into silicone-based products, imiquimod, corticosteroids, 5-fluorouracin, bleomycin, mitomycin and natural therapeutics. Natural therapeutics is the most lucrative segment in anti-scarring agents market, with the presence of identified products in a larger volume a compare to other product types, and also a series products are present in investigational phase which will influence the product segment for anti-scarring agents market. By type of scar, the anti-scarring agents market is segmented into four major type, keloid scars, hypertrophic scars, acne scars and contracture scars.

On the basis of geography, global Anti-scarring Agents market is segmented into seven significant regions viz. Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America and Oceania. North America is the biggest market in terms of revenue for anti-scarring agents, the scenario is due to the progressive investments for research and suitable availability of quality facilities involved in the development of anti-scarring agents. The South Asia and East Asia market is observing a high pool of manufacturers working on a regional level, the overview is such that most of them provide products at a relatively economical price. New cases to address in such region is more as compare to Europe and North America. The presence of global anti-scarring agents manufacturers in Europe and North America makes the region relatively bigger in terms of value. The volume concentration for anti-scarring agents is estimated to be more in developing countries of South Asia and East Asia.

The market for anti-scarring agents consists of players involved in different industries but also operating for this concerned anti-scarring agents market.

Some of the players include ,

Merz North America, Inc.

Avocet Polymer Technologies, Inc.

