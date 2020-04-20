Automated Dispensing Cabinets Market to Benefit from Fast-paced Technological Advancements During the Forecast 2017 – 2025

Automated dispensing cabinets are medical cart designed to fulfill the needs of the healthcare professionals by reducing time needed to arrange the medical supplies, thus streamline work and reduce expenses all together. These are installed or movable equipment used to carry medical supplies and medical instruments for the management of medical emergencies. Automated dispensing cabinets are designed to provide easy mobility, efficiency, safety, and comfort ability as possible to healthcare professional and improve nursing point of care that help to target changing healthcare needs. The automated dispensing cabinets are used in the treatment of bedridden patients, thus improving patient outcomes. It allows easy dispensing of medicine that reduces the error in medication and ensures patient safety. Good ergonomic design of the medical carts reduce the risk of repetitive stress injuries among healthcare professionals.

Nowadays, integration of information technology in the dispensing cabinets, helps to manage patient data creating electronic health records within a day and billing transaction. Different types of dispensing cabinets are used with added features in healthcare units, such as hospitals, clinics, laboratories and others to provide point of care service to patients. According to a survey conducted by the VA medical center in Topeka, capital city of the U.S. state of Kansas stated that bar coding has reduced medication error rate by 86% and has hugely improved patient safety and care. Manufacturers are holding interest in the automated dispensing cabinet market as they are understanding the need for long term pharmaceutical to provide secure and affordable medication system with zero error.

One of the biggest benefits of these automated dispensing cabinet is quicker service, as there is no need for the patient to wait long to receive medication. A research study published in Canadian Journal of Hospital Pharmacy shows that after implementation of ADDs, the proportion of nurses’ time spent on medication-related activities decreased from 10.2% to 5.6% and time spent on charting or documentation decreased from 28.0% to 16.9%. Some drawbacks related to automated dispensing system are that systems work on cloud computing technologies which makes it difficult to get installed in lesser developed nations where the services are not properly functional. Dispensing errors may occur due may lead to many patients receiving wrong medication before the problem is identified. Complicated interface is difficult to use by the healthcare professionals. Pharmacy can still stock the wrong medication in a given drug cabinet, and a clinician can still pick a “look-alike” medication from an adjacent drug drawer, which may restrain the growth of the automated dispensing cabinet market in the near future.

The global market automated dispensing cabinets is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography:

Segment by product type

Centralized Automated Dispensing Systems Robotic Automated Systems Manually Operated Unit-Dose System

Decentralized Automated Dispensing Systems

Segment by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

The global market for automated dispensing cabinets is segmented into product type and end user. Based on the product type, the automated dispensing cabinets market is segmented into centralized automated dispensing systems, which is further sub segment into robotic automated systems and manually operated unit-dose system and decentralized automated dispensing systems. Based on the end user, the market is hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and diagnostic center. According to an article published in, Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health, among ward-based automated dispensing systems, dispensing errors, medication errors and medication-related events were decreased by approximately 30-40%. The global automated dispensing cabinet market is going to increase significantly is near future as is reduces the medication dispensing error

By regional presence, the global automated dispensing cabinets market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America market is expected to dominate in terms of revenue share, owing to the high availability of advanced products. Increasing penetration of leading companies in the region along with increase in patient population. Significant economic development has led to an increase in healthcare availability in Asia Pacific region, growing number of multi-specialty clinics and hospitals and penetration of global players in Asia is expected to fuel demand for automated dispensing cabinet market.

Some of the major players in automated dispensing cabinets are ,

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Omnicell, Inc.

Aesynt Incorporated

Avery Weigh-Tronix

ScriptPro LLC

Capsa Solutions

Pearson Medical Technologies

RxMedic Systems, Inc.

Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

ARxIUM, Yuyama Co., Ltd

TriaTech Medical Systems

TouchPoint Medical

Cerner Corporation

