Global Ultrapure Lab Water Systems Market to Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects for Manufacturers After the End of COVID-19 Crisis and Forecast 2018 – 2026

An ultrapure lab water system is combination device which is used to obtain optimized water purification and also monitor the pH and pOH level of water. Ultrapure lab water systems are used in biotechnology or chemical laboratories to get the pure water to perform various experiments. Ultrapure lab water systems are needed in chemical and biotechnology labs due to various parameters, such as daily volume needs of purified water and monitoring requirements. In ultrapure lab water systems, contaminants get completely devoid, and provide ultra-purified water. This happens because these ultrapure lab water systems remove all the chemical contaminants from the water through the e-ionization (DI) and reverse osmosis process. Ultrapure lab water systems also eliminate all the bacteria present in the water through UV radiation therapy. Ultrapure lab water systems are also equipped with ultra-filters which remove endotoxins from the water. Ultrapure lab water systems can achieve the purification of water up to 18.2 MOhm-cm in resistivity, and can also reduce organic carbon to less than 50 ppb.

The primary factor driving the growth of the ultrapure lab water systems market is increasing research and development in the field of life science. Moreover, increasing funding by research organizations to leading manufacturers will also propel the growth of the ultrapure lab water systems market. Leading manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing more improved and specialized versions of ultrapure lab water systems, which will impart traction to the ultrapure lab water systems market. The availability of different types of ultrapure lab water systems for the purification of water according the needs of particular labs is also expected to surge the demand for ultrapure lab water systems over the forecast period. The high cost of ultrapure lab water systems cannot be afforded by few academic and research institutes due to lack of funding, and this is expected to deter the growth of the ultrapure lab water systems market over the forecast period.

The global ultrapure lab water systems market is classified on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Based on product type, the ultrapure lab water systems market is segmented into:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Based on end user, the ultrapure lab water systems market is segmented into:

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Chemical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

The global ultrapure lab water systems market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the increased spending by leading manufacturers for research and development. There are various types of ultrapure lab water systems available in the market, but to select the appropriate ultrapure lab water system for particular laboratories depends on various parameters. Moreover, various distributors also available in the market for the distribution of ultrapure lab water systems, which is responsible for the high competition in the market. By product type, type 1 ultrapure lab water systems are the most commonly used by biotechnology companies. Among all the end users, biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical companies are expected to gain maximum market share in the global ultrapure lab water systems market.

On the basis of geography, the ultrapure lab water systems market is classified into six key regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global ultrapure lab water systems market, due to many chemical companies in this region. North America is followed by Europe. A majority of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are located in Europe, which is responsible for the robust growth of this region in the ultrapure lab water systems market. APEC and China are the fastest growing regions in the global ultrapure lab water systems market, owing to the increasing number of research organizations in these regions. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are the least lucrative regions in the ultrapure lab water systems market because very less research and development is undertaken in these regions.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of the ultrapure lab water systems market are,

Teknolabo A.S.S.I

Merck KGaA

ELGA LabWater

PCI Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

AmeriWater

LLC

Haier Group

MEDGAS-TECHNIK GmbH Medical-Technology

