Non Invasive Cancer Therapies Market Size, Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2018 – 2028

According to Globocan 2018, around 18,078,957 new cases of cancer every year are diagnosed, and approx. 7,632,819,272 cancer patients are present worldwide. Lung cancer is the most common type of cancer globally followed by prostate cancer. Sara Cannon is one of the large non-invasive cancer therapy providers in the U.S. with more than 45 radiation centers across the U.S. They state that at least 50% of all cancer patients will receive radiation therapy, a type of non-invasive cancer therapies, at some stage during their course of treatment. In many cases, non-invasive cancer therapies are given as adjunct therapies for other types of cancer treatment such as surgeries and chemo therapies.

Non-invasive cancer therapies include radiation therapies, laser interstatial therapies and ablation therapies. Most of these non-invasive cancer therapies are provided by large hospitals including cancer-specialized hospitals and some cancer research centers. Based on the type of equipment used the non-invasive cancer therapies by radiation therapy services are categorized into external beam radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, SBRT, LDR, HDR, tomotherapy and CyberKnife. Non-invasive cancer therapies by the laser Interstatial thermal therapy services include the Carbon dioxide laser therapy, argon laser therapy, and Nd:YAG laser therapy. Similarly, non-invasive cancer therapies by ablation therapy for cancer are generally minimally invasive therapies that include radiofrequency ablation therapies and cryo ablation therapies.

Many non-invasive cancer therapies providers are merging to expand geographical reach and improve the technology provided. For instance, Adelaide Radiotherapy Centre & Genesis CancerCare merged and Adelaide Radiotherapy Centre was rebranded to GenesisCare. The company now provides non-invasive cancer therapies in a global network with centers in Australia, the U.K. and Spain. Similarly, 21st Century Oncology of Arizona a part of 21st Century Oncology merged with Cancer Treatment Services of Arizona. The partnership strengthened the dedication to provide excellent patient care in Arizona through extended service portfolio.

The global non-invasive cancer therapies market is classified on the basis of service type, service providers and region:

Based on the service type, the non-invasive cancer therapies market is segmented into:

Radiation therapy External Beam Radiation Therapy Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy Image Guided Radiation Therapy Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) Low Dose Rate Brachytherapy (LDR) High Dose Rate Brachytherapy (HDR) Tomotherapy CyberKnife

Laser interstatial thermal therapy Carbon dioxide (CO2) Laser Therapy Argon Laser Therapy Nd:YAG Laser Therapy

Ablation therapy Radiofrequency Ablation therapy Cryo Ablation therapy



Based on the service providers, the non-invasive cancer therapies market is segment into:

Hospitals

Cancer Specialty Hospitals

Research Institutes

The growing incidence of cancer worldwide is driving the growth of the non-invasive cancer therapies market globally. Other factors such as reimbursements and subsidized rates in medical tourism also support the growth of the non-invasive cancer therapies market. Furthermore the trend of opting minimally invasive or non-invasive procedures is growing worldwide, which supports the growth of the non-invasive cancer therapies market. However, side effects and high cost of treatment are expected to hinder the growth of the non-invasive cancer therapies market significantly.

On the basis of geography, the global non-invasive cancer therapies market is segmented into six major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the most lucrative non-invasive cancer therapies market owing to increased awareness for cancer diagnosis and treatment. A large number of service providers offer non-invasive cancer therapies in North America, which further is projected to drive the growth of the non-invasive cancer therapies market in the region. Cancer Medical Tourism is responsible for growth of the non-invasive cancer therapies market in countries such as India and Malaysia in Asia Pacific.

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the non-invasive cancer therapies market are ,

Anderson Cancer Center

Aurora Health Care

Sarah Cannon

Mayo Clinic

Genesis Cancer Care

21st Century Oncology

Healthcare Global Enterprises

Tampa General Hospital

Cancer Treatment Services International

Lifespan

Advanced Oncology Associates, etc.

