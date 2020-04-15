Otoacoustic Emissions Equipment Market Research Report ,Latest Growth Rate, Development Trends, Sales ,amp; Revenue and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Otoacoustic Emissions equipment are the devices that measure the Otoacoustic emissions in infants and adults. Otoacoustic emissions equipment are routinely used and evidence based tests to evaluate the hearing capacity in child and adult and determine cochlear status, particularly hair cell function. Improper Otoacoustic emissions determined by Otoacoustic emissions equipment may be a result of hearing loss, hearing sensitivity or Nonorganic (functional) hearing loss. Otoacoustic emissions equipment are used to assess cochlear function for patients of all ages to diagnose behavior responses in young children and cognitively impaired adults. The utilization Otoacoustic emissions equipment is exponentially increasing in hospitals and clinics because of its various benefits against the limitations of other tests. Some of the advantages of the Otoacoustic emissions equipment being the patient can be evaluated without any task and no language barrier, generates automated results and is very quick about few seconds to minutes for a test.

According to CDC there are 1.4 per 1,000 children of young age with hearing loss and there has been a huge increase in the number of infants screened for hearing loss. The increasing adoption of Otoacoustic emissions equipment for infants is anticipated to be the major driving factor for the Otoacoustic emissions equipment market. The number of cochlear status and behavior determining tests possible in one device is expected to propel the demand for Otoacoustic emissions equipment. The utilization of automated systems and eliminating the error caused by manual evaluation is also fueling the growth of the Otoacoustic emissions equipment market. Traditional methods require speaking or task performance of the patients which can be a barrier for infants or impaired adults, however usage of Otoacoustic emissions equipment outwits this limitation causing future demand of the product. Otoacoustic emissions equipment can also provide insight into the type of hearing loss in non-organic hearing loss which is characterized as a hearing loss without detectable pathology. Moreover, hearing test for infants is highly recommended by government bodies and hospitals future driving the demand rise of Otoacoustic emissions equipment market.

Otoacoustic Emissions Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global Otoacoustic emissions equipment market is segmented on basis of display feature, technology type, modality, power source and intended use:

By display feature:

Monochrome

Backlit monochrome

Color

External PC Monitor/Laptop

By technology type:

AABR

DPOAE

TOAE

Other

By modality

Mobile (handheld)

Table top

By power source:

AC

Replaceable Batteries

Internal Rechargeable Battery

USB

Rechargeable Notebook PC Battery

By intended use:

Infants

Adults

Both

The global Otoacoustic emissions equipment market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, due to the primary test recommended for infants and hearing capacity check. Manufacturers of Otoacoustic emissions equipment emphasize on advance technology and automated result generation with boarder application and feature presentation of the product. The availability of Otoacoustic emissions equipment with modalities allows hospitals the choice of purchasing one as per their need. Otoacoustic emissions equipment are expected to gain the maximum market share, owing to the high demand for these from hospitals and the convenience of product for test.

Otoacoustic Emissions Equipment Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the Otoacoustic emissions equipment market has been classified into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China, China, Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to continue to dominate the global Otoacoustic emissions equipment market, due to the availability of advanced healthcare technology and high healthcare spending. Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest share in the global Otoacoustic emissions equipment market, due to the product application and demand for Otoacoustic emissions equipment. The Otoacoustic emissions equipment market in the APEC region is expected to witness steady growth, owing to increasing demand for early diagnosis of hearing loss and standard medical care. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to witness moderate growth in for Otoacoustic emissions equipment market due to low prevalence of hearing loss individuals in the region according to WHO.

Otoacoustic Emissions Equipment Market Participants

William Demant Holding

Natus Medical Incorporated

Otodynamics Ltd

Vivosonic Inc.

MAICO Diagnostics GmbH

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Welch Allyn of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

labatinternational

Intelligent Hearing System

Future Path Medical Holding Company

LLC

Neurosoft

Ivanovo

Russia.

