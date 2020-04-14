Electrosurgical Cautery Market Size and Key Trends in Terms of Volume and Value during Forecasts 2018-2028

Electrosurgical cautery is one the most used devices in laparoscopic surgery to cut, coagulate, dissect and fulgurate tissue. It is commonly used in the fields of gynecology, dermatology, neurological, cardiac, urological, gastrointestinal, spine, ENT and general surgical procedures. Electrosurgical cautery passes electrical current to heat wire and then wire is applied to the tissue in order to cut and control bleeding by coagulation at the surgical site. It is basically used for controlling bleeding during surgeries. Electrosurgical cautery operates through two methods, bipolar and monopolar electrosurgery. The main difference between these modalities is the path of current.

The electrosurgical cautery market is gaining traction, due to the rising demand for effective medical procedures. The increasing number and prevalence of minimally-invasive surgical procedures and laparoscopic surgeries is the primary factor expected to drive the growth of the electrosurgical cautery market. Another major factor influencing the growth of the global electrosurgical cautery market is increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which are leading to a massive rise in surgical procedures worldwide. The increasing incidences of cancer, heart diseases and gastrointestinal diseases due to lifestyle changes are expected to fuel the growth of the electrosurgical cautery market. The usage of electrosurgical cautery in various surgeries such as abdominal, gynecology, gastroenterology and general surgery will create high demand for electrosurgical cautery.

Benefits of electrosurgical cautery such as low risk, faster recovery time, and minimal chances of infection are leading to its high adoption. Increasing improvement in healthcare infrastructure and growing healthcare expenditure drive the growth of the electrosurgical cautery market over the forecast period. Technological advancements are expected to fuel the growth of the electrosurgical cautery market. However, the risk of surgery complication associated with the mistake of the surgeon is expected to restrain the growth of the of the electrosurgical cautery market.

Segmentation:

The global electrosurgical cautery market can be segmented on basis of product type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Product Type Monopolar Devices Bipolar Devices

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Increasing patient inclination towards minimally-invasive surgeries or laparoscopic surgeries is expected to majorly drive the demand for electrosurgical cautery. The bipolar devices segment is expected to gain a large share in the electrosurgical cautery market due to the precision control on coagulation, less lateral thermal injury and efficiency offered by bipolar devices. The hospital segment is expected to contribute the highest market share in the electrosurgical cautery market.

Regional Overview

Regionally, the global electrosurgical cautery market has been segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global electrosurgical cautery market, owing to the high demand for electrosurgical cautery in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the electrosurgical cautery market, due to increasing surgical procedures and rising prevalence of disorders such as obesity due to lifestyle changes in the region. The electrosurgical cautery market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years, due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

Market Participants

Some of the players operating in the global electrosurgical cautery market are,

Medtronic Plc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

B.Bran Melsungen

Bovie Medical Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

KLS Martin

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Ebre Elektromedizin GmbH

BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co.KG

Manufacturers are focusing on business expansion in Asia Pacific countries, owing to the increasing number of surgeries in the region. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on the launch of new products to meet surgeon requirements.

