Surgical Slush Units Market Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Surgical Slush Units Market: Introduction

Surgical slush units are medical instruments that are utilized during a surgery to prepare and maintain the slush used in keeping the organ stable, and to minimize tissue damage. A surgical slush unit maintains the surrounding temperature and prevents it from exposure to excessive oxygen. A surgical slush unit consists of a basin, scraper, and a refrigeration system. Surgical slush units also work as organ-preserving devices in case of an emergency. Advancements in medical technology have led to significant developments in the field of surgical slush units, offering technical advantages and extended working capacities. A surgical slush unit holds major importance in surgical procedures, as a substitution of these units is still not possible with any other device. The surgical slush unit performs the process of maintaining the freezing conditions for the ice of the saline solution, and maintaining the structural softness of the saline solution’s ice. Cchange surgical and ECOLAB are the primary brands leading the surgical slush units market.

An increasing number of surgical procedures and trauma is anticipated to drive the market for surgical slush units over the study period. These surgical slush units are of prime importance in surgical rooms and operation theaters. The constant maintenance of surgical slush for aiding surgeries is of high importance for surgeons operating and the well-being of patients. Increasing awareness among end users regarding advanced surgical slush units is anticipated to propel the market growth for surgical slush units. The ease and convenience in handling surgical slush units and utilization of modern technology in these surgical slush units are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the surgical slush units market. The advantages offered by container-based surgical slush units in surgical procedures are anticipated to impel the market growth for surgical slush units. However, long cycle times for the preparation of slush and the high prices associated with these surgical slush units are anticipated to restrain the market for surgical slush units.

Surgical Slush Units Market: Segmentation

The global surgical slush units market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Segmentation by Product Type Basin-based Container-based

Segmentation by End User Ambulatory Surgery Centers Hospitals Emergency Departments Trauma Centers Others



The global surgical slush units market is remarkably consolidated, due to presence of very few manufacturers in the market. The few number of market players in the industry has led to a significant share for them in the global market. Key players are primarily focused on adopting the latest technological advancements, and offering an optimum level of sterilization for these surgical slush units. The recent product SurgiSLUSH by C Change Surgical LLC is changing the market scenario for surgical slush units, due to the advantages of the product in producing surgical slush. The device encompasses solution containers, which allows for sterilization validity of the surgical slush. New products being developed by the manufacturers of surgical slush units is expected to fuel the competition in the surgical slush units market.

Surgical Slush Units Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global surgical slush units market is segmented into six key regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding china, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to continue to dominate the global market, due to the high number of surgical procedures performed in the region, and higher healthcare spending. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share in global surgical slush units market, due to the increased awareness about patient care and increasing awareness about hospital-acquired infections. APAC excluding China is expected to witness steady growth, due to the rise in healthcare standards and the demand for advanced healthcare management technology. China is expected to show exponential growth, due to improving medical technologies and the increasing population in the country.

Surgical Slush Units Market: Participants

Some of the players identified in the global surgical slush units market are ,

C Change Surgical LLC.

ECOLAB

Taylor Company

