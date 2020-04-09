Telemedicine Market: CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period valued at USD 20.54 Billion in 2016 and is projected to garner USD 61.99 Billion by the end of 2024

Telemedicine Market Overview

Telemedicine refers to use of telecommunication and information technology to provide clinical health care from a distance. Further, telemedicine has been used to overcome distance barriers and to improve access to medical services that would often not be consistently available in distant rural communities. Apart from this, telemedicine is used to save lives in critical care and emergency situations.

Market Size and Forecast

The global telemedicine market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, the market of telemedicine was valued at USD 20.54 Billion in 2016 and is projected to garner USD 61.99 Billion by the end of 2024. Factor such as, rising emergency medical incidents and ageing world population is anticipated to drive the growth of the global telemedicine market over the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is anticipated to account for a significant portion of market share in the overall market of global telemedicine over the forecast period. Further, factor such as presence of refined medical services and high patient alertness is expected to increase the growth of North America telemedicine market during the forecast period. Moreover, U.S. is expected to be the largest telemedicine market in North America over the forecast period.

Get Exclusive Sample Report Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-84

Europe telemedicine market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Factor such as, rising cost of healthcare and rising prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of telemedicine market in Europe in the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is poised to record the fastest growth over the global telemedicine market over the forecast period. Factor such as, increase in population and improving access to healthcare in some of the major countries such as India, China, Japan is anticipated to drive the growth of the telemedicine in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Based on type, telemedicine market is segmented into, telehospitals/teleclinics, telehome and m-health (mobile health), out of which, telehospitals/teleclinics segment is expected to dominate the growth of the global telemedicine market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global telemedicine market into the following segments:

By Type

Telehospitals/Teleclinics

Telehome

M-Health (Mobile Health)

By Specialty

Cardiology

Dermatology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Emergency Care

Gynecology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Patients

Others

By Technology

Hardware

Software

Telecommunication

Get Exclusive Sample Report Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-84

By Region

Global telemedicine market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Factor such as, increasing technological innovation in the field of medical device and services across the globe are anticipated to intensify the growth of the global telemedicine market during the forecast period. In addition, rising geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases is estimated to positively drive the growth of the telemedicine market over the forecast period.

Apart from this, increasing government funding and grants for telemedicine is anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of the telemedicine market. Further, the need for improved healthcare quality service and increasing number of smartphone users is expected to supplement the growth of the global telemedicine market over the forecast period.

However, availability of telecommunication band and lack of skilled and trained professionals are some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global telemedicine market over the forecast period.

Key Players

Honeywell Life Care Solutions Company Overview Business Strategy Key Product Offerings Financial Performance Key Performance Indicators Risk Analysis Recent Development Regional Presence SWOT Analysis

Teladoc Inc.

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

Doctor On Demand

Intouch Technologies

Lifewatch

Biotelemetry Inc.

Cardiocom

Aerotel Medical Systems

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Source URL @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/global-telemedicine-market-analysis-opportunity-outlook-2024/84

About Research Nester:

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

Related Trending Report:

Text Analytics Based Cloud NLP Market

Global Heat Exchangers Market

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market

3D Printed Medical Device Market

Silica Aerogel Market

Broadcasting Equipment Market

Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market

Cloud Seeding Equipment Market

Cosmetic Surgery Product Market