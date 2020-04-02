Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market is accounted for $12,388.35 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $30,676.78 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The market is propelling due to the rising demand for industrial automation, high growth in emerging countries. However, lack of infrastructure and system scalability is restraining the market.

Smart & mobile supply chain solutions are included software applications that provide full business visibility, optimization of inventories, and organization of supply with demand & manufacturing. The solutions aim to get a competitive edge by contribution enhanced customer knowledge and optimizing costs.

Based on Component, A transportation management system (TMS) is a separation of supply chain management that deals with the planning, execution, and optimization of the substantial movements of goods. By geography, Europe can be expected to be one of the key smart and mobile supply chain solutions market due to awareness about the advantages of the smart solution and evolving technologies coupled with significant cost reduction.

Some of the key players in the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market are the SAP, Descartes Systems Group, Epicor Software Corporation, GT Nexus, IBM Corporation, Infor Global Solutions, JDA Software Group, Kewill Systems, Manhattan Associates and Oracle Corporation.

Enterprise Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Components Covered:

• Services

• Software

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Third Party Logistics (3PL)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

