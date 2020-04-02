LTE And 5G Broadcast Market Software Market to witness an outstanding growth by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market is accounted for $371.89 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,099.50 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing LTE mobile subscribers and penetration of smartphones and need of minimizing network capacity congestion are fuelling the market growth. However, reluctance in transiting from the legacy infrastructure is hampering the market.

By Technology, 5G Broadcast segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. Increasing demand of consumers for premium content such as live sports events, the market for 5G broadcast is expected to grow at a very high rate. By Geography, North America has a significant growth during the forecast period. Verizon (US) was the first company to launch 5G network that was based on proprietary standards, while AT&T was the first one to launch a standard-based mobile 5G network.

Some of the key players profiled in the LTE and 5G Broadcast Market include AT&T, Athonet, Cisco, Enensys Technologies, Ericsson, Expway, Huawei, Intel, KDDI, KT, NEC, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Telecom, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless and ZTE.

Technologies Covered:

• 5G Broadcast

• Long Term Evolution (LTE) Broadcast

End Users Covered:

• Connected Cars

• Data Feeds & Notifications

• Emergency Alerts

• E-Newspapers and E-Magazines

• Fixed Long Term Evolution (LTE) Quadruple Play

• Last Mile Content Delivery Network (CDN)

• Mobile TV

• Radio

• Stadiums

• Video on Demand (VOD)

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

