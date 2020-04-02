Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for Process Safety Services Market

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Process Safety Services Market is accounted for $2675.30 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5420 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2%. Factors such as increase concern about the safety solutions, rising demand in the merging and acquisitions among manufacturers are fueling the market growth. However, huge investment and lack of skilled labor acts as hindrance for the growth of the market.

Process safety refers to the protection of property and people from catastrophic and episodic incidents that may result from unexpected or unplanned deviations in process conditions. Process safety services help customers in meeting their health, safety, and environmental compliance needs in a systematic manner.

Amongst Process Manufacturing, oil and gas segment has significant market share during the forecast period. Because of safety systems in the oil and gas industry are ageing that needs to be replaced by new ones. By geography, North America region has emerged as the propelling market share due to a robust infrastructure and government policies that mandate deployment of safety procedure in process industries for timely alerts.

Some of the key players in Process Safety Services market include SOCOTEC Certification International, RRC International, Intertek Group, Process Engineering Associates, Honeywell Process Solutions, Rockwell Automation, ABB, Smith and Burgess Process Safety Consulting, Bureau Veritas, TUV SUD, Ingenero, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt, DEKRA, SGS Group, and ioKinetic, LLC.

Solutions Covered:

• Risk Management Programs (RMP)

• Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS)

• Mechanical Integrity

• PSM Program Implementation

• Compliance Management

• Dust Hazard Analysis (DHA)

• Facility Siting

• Process Hazard Analysis (PHA)

• Audits, Incident Investigation and Response

• Other Solutions

Services Covered:

• Certification

• Training

• Auditing

• Consulting

End Users Covered:

• Construction & Real Estate

• Retail

• Process Manufacturing

• Utilities

• Automotive & Discrete Manufacturing

• Government

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

