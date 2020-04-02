Train Collision Avoidance System Market Survey on Future Scope by Forecast 2018 – 2028

Train Collision Avoidance System: Market Introduction & Dynamics

Cyber security and passenger safety concerns to avoid catastrophic collisions or mishaps can be achieved by train collision avoidance system. Train collision avoidance system (TCAS), also popular as a traffic alert and collision avoidance system (TCAS), is an independent railway traffic monitoring and control system designed to eliminate collisions with other trains. It operates independently on ground equipment that advice the pilot about the hindrances, and prevent head-on, rear-end, and side-on collisions. Specifications such as the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) and European Train Control System (ETCS) are set to play a pivotal role in the development of train collision avoidance system. The train collision avoidance system software implemented sensor data to detect other trains and track obstacles such as vehicles and pedestrians. Train collision avoidance system provides a multi-level driver assistance, warning system, and interface to the emergency braking system.

Further, the introduction of train collision avoidance system was meant to provide protection by preventing trains to pass signal at Danger (Red), speed restrictions, excessive speed over turnouts, and to avoid the situation to cause collision among trains, in case operations are not able to control so. Train collision avoidance system is designed to identify the location of trains through distance traversed from radio-frequency identification (RFID) identifiers installed on track and transmission of signaling related information from various units such as Station Interlocking. Furthermore, train collision avoidance systems are independent of the railway infrastructure as it solely relies on on-board components.

Commuter’s interest inclining toward shared and diverse mobility, such as light rail transit or public transport for Lengthy Commute in certain countries, such as the United States, Switzerland, Germany, England, France and Japan, is substantially strong, which in turn, is expected to drive the demand for train collision avoidance system market.

Among train types, freight trains segment is estimated to hold a considerable share in the train collision avoidance system market owing to increasing fleet due to increasing import and export activities around the world. Therefore, the freight train segment is expected to continue to dominate the train collision avoidance system market over the forecast period.

On the flip side, the cost associated with the implementation of train collision avoidance system could off-set its adoption in developing and under developed countries where investment on railways is limited, thus hampering the growth of the global train collision avoidance system market.

Train Collision Avoidance System: Market Segmentation

On the basis of train type, the global train collision avoidance system market can be segmented into the following:

VHS Trains and Metros Train Collision Avoidance System

Mainlines Train Collision Avoidance System

Freight Trains Train Collision Avoidance System

Special Trains Train Collision Avoidance System

Train Collision Avoidance System: Regional Market Outlook

Consumers in the regions such as Europe, North America, and Japan, opt for public transport, especially for long-distance travel. This is a key factor fueling the growth of transportation via train, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the train collision avoidance system market over the forecast period. Also, government of these regions invests significantly on passenger safety; thus augmenting the growth of the train collision avoidance system market. In developing countries of Asia Pacific, such as India, the train collision avoidance system market is at the growing stage, while in Latin America and the Middle East Africa, the train collision avoidance system market is in the growing stage. Further, the one belt one road initiative is expected to increase the fleet of trains in China, Russia, India, and Western Europe, which in turn is expected to drive the volume sales of the train collision avoidance system in coming ten years.

Train Collision Avoidance System: Key Market Players

Some of the market participants in the global train collision avoidance system market identified across the value chain include:

Intelligence on Wheels

Radar Vision

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

The Train collision avoidance system research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Train collision avoidance system market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Train collision avoidance system research report provides analysis and information according to market segments, such as geographies, application, and industry.

