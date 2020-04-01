Griffonia Seed Extract Market to Exhibit Increased Demand in the Coming Years

Market Outlook

Griffonia Seed Extract is a derivative produced through processing of seeds of the Griffonia simplicifolia plant. The Griffonia Seed Extract has gained commercial importance due to its composition the herbal compound 5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP). In the human body, 5-HTP is a critical compound that is used to synthesize Serotonin. Increase in Serotonin levels will improve sleep by lightening restless thoughts and offer a goof feeling of happiness. 5-HTP is generally known as the immediate precursor to Serotonin. Additionally, Griffonia plant is also used in the treatment of depression, anxiety, insomnia, migraine, and headache, as well as weight control and management, which all of these effects are said to be due to the 5-HTP content of Griffonia simplicifolia. Griffonia is a woody climbing shrub native to Africa region specifically its production concentrated in the West African and Central African countries. The Griffonia seeds are used for an aphrodisiac, vomiting, diarrhea treatment and antibiotic, and stomachache in Africa.

Reasons for Covering this Title

The market concentration regarding supply is concentrated in the African region. However, with a growing population facing insomnia problems and other neural problems have boosted demand for Griffonia Seed Extract globally for its composition the herbal compound 5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP). Increase in the number of working hours, the rise in stress levels, non-healthy lifestyles like higher consumption of fast foods and alcohol, higher use of mobiles and gadgets overall has resulted in lack of proper sleep and other health related problems. Hence, there is a strong potential for Griffonia Seed Extract market to grow over the forecast period. Griffonia seed extract is used in cosmetic and skin products and reduce the pigmentation of the skin and of superficial body growths.

Global Griffonia Seed Extract: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Grade, the global Griffonia Seed Extract market has been segmented as –

Food

Pharma

Others

On the basis of End-Users, the global Griffonia Seed Extract market has been segmented as –

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals Insomnia Other Mental health Problems Weight Control and Management

Personal Care Products

Others

Global Griffonia Seed Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Griffonia Seed Extract market are Herbo Nutra, Changsha Sunnycare Inc., Excellent Health Products Co., Ltd. and Others.