High Pressure Grinding Roller Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2026

Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market is expected to reach US$ 438Mn by 2026 from US$ 256Mn in 2017 at CAGR of 6.9%. Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market is segmented by power rating, type, application and region. Power rating is classified as 2 x 100 kW – 2 x 650 kW, 2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1,900, 2 x 1,900 kW – 2 x 3,700 kW and 2 x 3,700 kW & above. Application are segregated by diamond liberation, base metal liberation, precious metal beneficiation and pellet feed preparation. Type are splits into ferrous metals and ferroalloys processing and non-ferrous minerals processing. Region-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

HPGR provides flexible crushing solutions, as it is appropriate for both new installations and upgrades in the mining and construction industry. One of the major drivers for high pressure grinding roller market is increasing use of aluminium in automobiles. The amount of aluminium used in cars is expected to growth of significantly by 2026 globally, and the rise in will primarily be in the form of rolled and extruded products of these, auto body sheets will account for the major application when compared with the others. As well, with the growing demand for lightweight automobiles, it is expected that the aluminium content in cars will increase by 110 pounds in 2025 when compared with 2016. Based on power rating, The 2 x 650 – 2 x 1900 kW power rating is dominating the market during the forecast period. Such rollers have an extensive demand for the base and precious metal mining, such as, copper and gold. 2 x 650 – 2 x 1900 kW power rating segment is expected to be driven by mining activities in the African and Asian countries such as South Africa, China, and Japan along with the growing infrastructure development in the emerging economies. On the basis of type, increasing the utilization of non-ferrous metals such as copper, zinc, and lead owing to their properties including high recyclability, will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the upcoming years. In terms of region, The Asia Pacific is dominating high pressure grinding roller market. APAC region is anticipated to remain the key market opportunity over the next seven years. The growth would be mainly driven by infrastructure development and manufacturing activities along with the growing mining activities in China, Australia, and India. China has emerged as one of the largest gold markets and is anticipated to drive gold mining activities in the near future. The mining industry may witness rise in operating cost owing to the high cost of labour and mining taxes. The factors may affect the demand for HPGR in the Asia Pacific region. Key players operating on the market are, ABB, CITIC Heavy Industries, GME, KHD Humboldt Wedag International, Outotec, SGS, Shanghai Clirik Machinery, Shanghai Zenith Company, Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solution. MetsoOyj, ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG (Polysius AG), OutotecOyj, and CITIC Heavy Industries, Co., Ltd. (CITIC HIC).

Scope of the Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market to Report

Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market, by Power rating

• 2 x 100 kW – 2 x 650 kW • 2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1,900 • 2 x 1,900 kW – 2 x 3,700 kW • 2 x 3,700 kW & above

Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market, by Type

• Ferrous metals • Ferroalloys processing • Non-ferrous minerals processing

Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market, by Application

• Diamond liberation • Base metal liberation • Precious metal beneficiation • Pellet feed preparation

Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa • Latin America

KEY PLAYERS OPERATING ON THE GLOBAL HIGH PRESSURE GRINDING ROLLER MARKET

• ABB • CITIC Heavy Industries • GME • KHD Humboldt Wedag International • Outotec • SGS • Shanghai Clirik Machinery • Shanghai Zenith Company • Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solution • MetsoOyj • ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG (Polysius AG) • OutotecOyj, • CITIC Heavy Industries, Co., Ltd. (CITIC HIC). Global Hopper Dryers Market

