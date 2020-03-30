Superplastic Alloys Market Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market

Report Highlights

This report on Superplastic Alloys highlights the factors that drive or inhibit the growth of the current market for superplastic alloys, and analyzes the main materials, end uses, superplastic forming (SPF) methods, superplasticity mechanisms and regional markets. Superplasticity provides good formability, as a superplastic alloy can be stretched to two to 80 times its original size with minimal necking under relatively low pressure, through a method, SPF, similar to vacuum forming and blow molding. BCC Research analyzed strong driving forces to boost the superplastic alloys market and key categories and regions to determine the present and future superplastic alloys market status and forecasted market growth.

Report Includes:

– An overview of technological advances and market opportunities for superplastic alloys

– A look at the applications of superplastic alloys, including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing and electronics

– Snapshot of ongoing activities for superplastic alloys in the global and regional markets

– Insights into opportunities and challenges for super-plastic alloy manufacturers and users

Summary

A superplastic alloy is an alloy that exhibits superplasticity, a state in which the alloy or a solid crystalline material is deformed beyond its usual breaking point, at a certain temperature. That temperature is called superplastic temperature (Ts), which often ranges from 40% to 70% of the melting point (Tm) of an alloy.

A superplastic alloy can be stretched to more than two times its original size. It contains a substrate, which is the metallic bonding material, and one or more alloying elements, which are metals or nonmetals that change the properties of the bonding metal. The substrate is usually aluminum, titanium, zinc, copper, iron, nickel or magnesium. The alloying elements include carbon, aluminum, zinc, copper, iron, lead, nickel, antimony, vanadium and molybdenum.

