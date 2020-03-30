Hypereutectic Alloy Market to Remain Balanced During the Forecast Period

Report Highlights

This report provides information on the technological advances and market opportunities for hypereutectic alloy. Factors boosting demand along with the global market and countries or regions that provide important or fast-growing opportunities are discussed.

Report Includes:

– Examination of the emerging market for hypereutectic alloy on the basis of material type, technology, application, and region

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, estimates of 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– A look at the key opportunities and challenges for hypereutectic alloy manufacturers and users

Summary

A hypereutectic alloy is metallic alloy with a composition beyond the eutectic point. A typical alloy may have a substrate and a primary alloying element. The “eutectic point” refers to the maximum mass fraction of the primary alloying element at which the primary alloying element is totally soluble in the substrate at operating temperature. In a hypereutectic alloy, a percentage of the primary alloying element is soluble in the substrate, which is called “eutectic element,” and the rest is not soluble, which is called “primary element.”

The substrate in aluminum-silicon (Al-Si) alloy is aluminum, whereas the primary alloying element is silicon. All silicon in the alloy can be totally soluble in aluminum only if the mass fraction of silicon is smaller than or equal to nearly 12%. Thus, the Al-Si alloy’s eutectic point is 12 wt % and hypereutectic Al-Si alloy has more than 12 wt % silicon present within it. The mass fractions of silicon in a hypereutectic Al-Si alloy typically ranges from 13 wt % to 26 wt %. For a hypereutectic Al-Si alloy with 16 wt % of silicon, only 12% is soluble, which is eutectic silicon, and the other 4 wt % of silicon is not soluble; this is called “primary silicon.”

