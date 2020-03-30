Sensible Sensors In Everyday Life Market Upcoming Trends, Incredible Possibilities, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook

Sensors are increasingly conquering everyday life. This report provides information on sensors used in various applications, such as security solutions and automobiles, making everyday life easier. Innovative sensor technologies, involving infrared, ultrasound, non-contact radar, lasers and optoelectronics are being used in a wide range of home applications in the areas of health, fitness, burglary control, fire protection, heating/lighting control, water usage/preservation, gardening and much more.

Report Includes:

– Information on all the aspects of present-day applications of various sensors in our daily life as well as the future applications being developed to improve quality of life through growing automation and Internet of Things (IoT)

– Estimation of the present market for various sensors and also examination of the market for these sensors in the immediate future covering five years

– Coverage of major applications of sensors including health monitoring and smart automobiles

– Details of suppliers for these sensors, and various organizations involved in the research and development of these sensors

Summary

The range of applications for sensor technology in everyday life is broad, especially in smart homes, from sensor-controlled burglary and fire protection through the control of heating and lighting to modern household control. There are cleaning robots that clean a residence independently, regardless of the floor covering. Sensors and cameras ensure that the residence is cleaned at all angles and that the vacuum cleaner can avoid obstacles. The same principle applies to wiper and window cleaning robots or automatic lawn mowers. Water damage in the home caused by washing machines or dishwashers can also be prevented in the future by water sensors. For example, the Loxone Water Sensor Air detects

incoming and outgoing water and immediately sounds an alarm via a mini-server. Sensor-controlled irrigation systems are also very useful in gardening. Watering does not take place according to preprogrammed times, but, as with the VIRACUBE, only when the plants actually need water. Cameras, infrared and ultrasonic sensors, radar sensors, and driver assistance systems, such as autonomous emergency braking systems or parking aids, make everyday driving easier and also increase safety on the road. Car manufacturers have been offering automatic parking assistants for about ten years; these use ultrasound sensors at the front and rear to assist the steering when parking. The car maneuvers into the parking space, the steering wheel locks in itself, and the driver only has to operate the throttle and brake. Some luxury cars can also be parked fully automatically by remote control without the driver having to be in the car.

Innovative, energy self-sufficient parking sensors make everyday life much easier when it comes to finding a parking space in dense urban areas. Munich’s Start-up Park Here enables efficient parking searches using sensors that detect available parking spaces and send information to navigation systems, apps and OEMs, for example. Drivers can then drive directly to free parking spaces.

Many luxury sedans already have autonomous driving capabilities under special conditions and for short periods of time. Information from the individual radar sensors create a 360-degree image of the vehicle environment. Some vehicles can actively avoid collisions and if the vehicle gets on a collision course when changing lanes, the so-called active side collision protection prevents a collision.

Wearable and embedded sensors are making it possible for workers to be monitored within their surroundings to prevent injury from falls, overexertion, heavy machinery, etc. Wearable technology taps into the Internet of Things (IoT) for gathering, integrating and analyzing sensor data, and when coupled together with innovative cognitive capabilities and external sources like environment and weather, we see enormous potential for better managing health, wellness and safety to truly help transform the way we live and work today.

