Copper Stranded Wire Market Development, Trends, Services, Industry Statistics, Growth and Opportunities to 2026
Copper wire is extensively used for electrical wiring in homes, commercial areas, buildings, and industries. Stranded copper wire, used extensively in the electrical applications is composed of numerous small wires bundled together to form a larger conductor. Stranded wire is composed of a number of small wires bundled or wrapped together to form a larger conductor. Stranded wire is more flexible than solid wire of the same total cross-sectional area. Stranded wire tends to be a better conductor than solid wire because the individual wires collectively comprise a greater surface area. Stranded wire is used when higher resistance to metal fatigue is required.Stranded copper wire being flexible has greater functionality; for moving the cables between knobs, switches and circuit boards, or wherever physical flexing is needed
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Solid copper stranded wire
Soft copper stranded wire
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Energy
Telecommunication
Transportation
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Prysmian Group
Nexans
General Cable
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC
Southwire
SKB Group
FESE
Superior Essex
Poly Cab
Alfanar
Service Wire
Owl Wire & Cable
Pewc
Sarkuysan
ADC
Alan Wire
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Copper Stranded Wire Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Copper Stranded Wire Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Solid copper stranded wire
2.1.2 Soft copper stranded wire
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Energy
3.1.2 Telecommunication
3.1.3 Transportation
3.1.4 Others
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 Prysmian Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 Nexans (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 General Cable (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 SUMITOMO ELECTRIC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 Southwire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 SKB Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 FESE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 Superior Essex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Poly Cab (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 Alfanar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 Service Wire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 Owl Wire & Cable (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.13 Pewc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.14 Sarkuysan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.15 ADC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.16 Alan Wire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
