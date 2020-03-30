Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Top Players, Regional-Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2026

The report has statistics on the leading regional segment and is studied from a global outlook and its progress in regions like Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market is likely to witness the fastest development and has vital chapters on marketing strategies of leading traders and it approximates the state of the System Market by Systems & Solutions market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Crowdsourced Smart Parking in this report analyzed the smart parking system. Smart parking system is new technologies that are enabling cities to reduce levels of congestion significantly. These systems provide real-time parking availability information to make it easier for drivers to find a parking space.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

On- street

Off-street

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Government Use

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

3M

Amano Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Thales

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Nortech Control Systems Limited

Siemens

Swarco AG

Fujica

Imtech

Xerox Corporation

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 On- street

2.1.2 Off-street

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Commercial Use

3.1.2 Residential Use

3.1.3 Government Use

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 3M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Amano Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Cubic Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Thales (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Nortech Control Systems Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Siemens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Swarco AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Fujica (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Imtech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Xerox Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

