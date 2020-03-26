Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth during 2018-2025

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market: Snaphot



SCADA systems are crucial for industrial organizations since they help to maintain efficiency, process data for smarter decisions, and communicate system issues to help mitigate downtime.Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is a system of software and hardware elements that allows industrial organizations for many purposes.They control industrial processes locally or at remote locations. Secondly they monitor, gather, and process real-time data. Further they directly interact with devices such as sensors, valves, pumps, motors, and more through human-machine interface (HMI) software.

Companies are looking forward for more investments for infrastructure development in emerging market which emphasis global SCADA market.In countries like India and China, SCADA system is applied for smart grid techniques since they diminish power transmission and distribution losses. The existing supply and demand gap in the oil and gas sector has increased the need for efficient search and extraction of oil and gas.

Another proven factor is in certain influential markets, process automation amongst industry verticals like water and wastewater management and chemicals have also been a bg driving factor of this SCADA market. Our research includes all necessary aspects of global SCADA market with the forecast period from 2016 to 2025.

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market: Segmentation



Based on components, the market has been segmented into human machine interface (HMI), programmable logic controller (PLC), SCADA communication systems, remote terminal unit (RTU) among others. By Architecture, the market has been segmented into hardware, software and services.

The global supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market, by end use industry, is segmented into electrical power, water & wastewater, oil & gas, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunication, chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America. The market for supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) has been provided in (USD billion) in terms of revenue as well as the CAGR for the forecast period of 2016 to 2025.

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players mentioned in report of global SCADA market have been cross checked through five broad geographics regions. The competitive landscape is inclusive of the various business strategies adopted by them and their recent developments in field of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA).

The report also provides judgement of different drivers that is jolting the global market, along with the restraints and opportunities that has also been covered under the scope of this report. For each segment (such as components, architecture and end use industry), market dynamics analysis has been provided. All these factors help in determining different trends that has been impacting the overall market growth. Moreover, after taking into consideration all this factors, an extensive analysis of the region wise growth parameters of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market along with the overall assessment for the forecast period of 2016 – 2025 has been also been provided within this report. Furthermore, the report includes the porter’s five forces and value chain analysis.

Some of the leading players in the market are ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Honeywell International, Inc. (The U.S.), Emersion Electric Co.(The U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc.(The U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan), General Electric (The U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France) and Afcon Holdings Group (Israel) among others.

