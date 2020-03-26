Agrochemical Additives Market Survey on Consumption Benefits and Forecast to 2018 – 2028

Global Agrochemical Additives Market: Definition and Introduction

Agriculture is a socio-economic unit, and plays a vital role in the global economy. Agrochemical additives are intrinsic for the health of the agricultural system. These agrochemical additives are used as chelating agents, building blocks, pH regulators, and salification agents. To improve the efficiency of a product, foaming level, dispersion activity, and quality and performance of a product, farmers are moving towards the usage of agrochemical additives. The increased demand from the agriculture industry coupled with the food industry is led to be macroeconomic environment for global agrochemical additives market. Food industries are demanding the high quality of a products, due to this agrichemical industries concern towards the performance of crops/products – agrochemical additives play an essential role in the agriculture industry. The primary applications of agrochemical additives are crop protection, colorization of fertilizers, and seed treatment, besides others. Few examples of agrochemical additives are the surfactants, dispersants, organic or inorganic pigments, solvents, de-solvents, defoamers, and emulsions, and among others.

Global Agrochemical Additives Market: Dynamic

Nowadays, the increased global demand for food, feed, fibers, and bio-renewable fuels, coupled with environmental changes and the requirement to preserve natural resources, presents multifaceted challenges to the agriculture sector. Thus, technology enhancement in food industry/agrochemical industry meet the agrochemical additives demand across the world. Growing urbanization and provision of government incentives and investment schemes, together, are expected to shift the focus of farmers from manual agriculture to core technologies such as sulfonation, alkoxylation, amidation, and oxidation. This supports the demand for agrochemical additives over the forecast period. The expanding residential sector coupled with an increase in urban agriculture will raise the demand for the agrochemical additives market on a globe level.

The world population is growing and is forecasted to increase by over 30% by 2050. Increasing urbanization is expected to make the population more prosperous, increasing concerns regarding better diets and living standards. This rising demand for food will surge the need for agricultural products, which will increase the demand for agrochemical additives throughout the forecast period. Increasing concern towards biopesticides among customers against chemical additives is expected to hamper the growth of the agrochemical additives market during the forecast period. Rising on-farm irrigation projects across the world remains the key trend for the agrochemical additives market over the forecast period.

Global Agrochemical Additives Market: Segmentation

The global agrochemical additives market is segmented on the basis of product type, application area, form, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global agrochemical additives market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Alkoxylates

Agricultural Emulsifier Blends

Antifoams & Crystal Inhibitors

Dispersing Agents

Oil Enhancers

Emulsifiers Anionic Emulsifiers Non-ionic Emulsifiers

Others

On the basis of form, the global agrochemical additives market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Solid

Liquid

On the basis of application area, the global agrochemical additives market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Traditional Pesticides

Seed Treatment

Micronutrients and Fertilizers

Soil Health

Others

Global Agrochemical Additives Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is projected to account for a substantial market share in terms of value, owing to the increasing demand for agricultural activities in the region. India, China, and Vietnam are expected to be the major consumers of agrochemical additives over the forecast period. North America is expected to be a larger platform for the agrochemical additives market, followed by the European market in between 2018 and 2028. The agricultural sector plays a crucial role in every economy, and will lead the demand for agrochemical additives on a global level.

Global Agrochemical Additives Market: Key Players

The global agrochemical additives market is expected to be fragmented throughout the forecast period. Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global agrochemical additives market are:

Harcros Chemicals Inc.

Croda International Plc.

Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH

BTC Europe GmbH

DuPont

LEVACO Chemicals GmbH

Clariant

China National Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Stepan Company

Lonza

Aceto Corporation.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, product type, application area, and form.

