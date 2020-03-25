Global Fuel Cell in Automotive Market Size 2020, Analysis by Key Players, Top Regions, Outlook, Growth-Opportunities, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2023

A fuel cell converts chemical energy into electrical energy through an electromechanical reaction. A typical fuel cell consists of two electrodes, the anode and the cathode, which react to generate electricity.

Top Players:

Ballard Power Systems

ACAL

Nuvera Fuel Cells

Plug Power

Hydrogenics

Delphi Automotive Systems

EnergyOR Technologies

H2 Logic

Symbio FCell

Proton Motors

Oorja Protonics

Nuvera Fuel Cell

Intelligent Energy

Infintium Fuel Cell Systems

Market Segmentation:

Market Segment by Type, covers

PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells)

MCFC (Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells)

SOFC (Solid Oxide Fuel Cells)

PAFC (Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Light-Duty Vehicles

Heavy-Duty Vehicles

This report focuses on the Fuel Cell in Automotive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The light-duty vehicles segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The increasing energy costs that is driving the demand for energy-efficient passenger cars will be a major factor driving the growth of the fuel cells market for the automotive industry in this segment.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market. Initiatives from the governments of various countries to increase the popularity of fuel cell vehicles and the need to reduce energy consumption in the transportation sector will augment the market’s growth prospects in APAC.

