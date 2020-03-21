Mobile Edge Computing Market Sophisticated Demand by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market is accounted for $200.37 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,772.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors boosting the market are raising demand for ultra-low latency and high bandwidth. However, lack of required infrastructure and deployment capabilities are hampering the market growth.

Mobile Edge Computing is a network architecture concept that enables cloud computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the edge of the cellular network and, more in general at the edge of any network. The basic idea behind MEC is that by running applications and performing related processing tasks closer to the cellular customer, network congestion is reduced and applications perform better. MEC technology is designed to be implemented at the cellular base stations or other edge nodes, and enables flexible and rapid deployment of new applications and services for customers.

Based on the end user, agriculture segment growth is constantly enhancing due to the increasing innovation in the science and art of cultivating plants and livestock. Agriculture was the key development in the rise of sedentary human civilization, whereby farming of domesticated species created food surpluses that enabled people to live in cities.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due to proliferation of smartphones in countries such as India, China, etc. due to growing demand for real time access and social media growth.

Some of the key players in Global Mobile Edge Computing market are Adlink, Advantech, Artesyn, Brocade, Gigaspaces, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Nokia, Peerapp, Inc., Quortus, Saguna Networks, Vapor IO, Vasona Networks.

Components Covered:

• Edge-Managed Platforms

• Hardware

• Platform

• Software

• Services

Applications Covered:

• Assets Tracking

• Augmented Reality

• Connected Cars

• Critical Infrastructure Monitoring

• Data Analytics

• Environmental Monitoring

• Location-Based Services

• Optimized Local Content Distribution

• Security & surveillance

• Smart Grids

• Traffic Management

• Unified Communications

• Video Surveillance

• Other Applications

Technologies Covered:

• Global 4G

• Global 5G

• Global Wi-Max

Organization Size Covered:

• Small and Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprises

End Users Covered:

• Agriculture

• Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

• Data Centers

• Energy & Utilities

• Government & Public Sector

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail

• Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Buildings

• Transportation & Logistics

• Wearables

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

