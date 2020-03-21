Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Market Snapshot on Global Benefits 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Market is accounted for $24.43 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $33.30 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for rental test equipment and rising interest in LTE-A in rural zones are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, large space requirement of Radio frequency (RF) Antenna which is not available in smartphones and lack of infrastructural development are restraining the market growth.

Radio frequency (RF) signal generators are utilized to create persistent wave tones. These are utilized for testing collectors, test frameworks, and parts in a variety of applications such as mechanical, telecommunications, and industrial. They are used for testing receivers, test systems, and component in several applications such as industrial, mechanical, and telecommunications. Radio frequency (RF) signal generators range from a few kHz to 6 GHz.

Based on the end user, telecommunications segment is having a huge demand across the world due to R&D investments in the emerging LTE-A technologies and commercialization of 5G. By Geography, North America is expected to grow in emerging countries due to increasing incorporation of RF components supporting 5G technology in mobile computing devices in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator market include Aim-TTi, Anapico, Anritsu, B&K Precision, Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC), Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz and Tektronix.

Types Covered:

• Synthesized Radio Frequency Signal Generators

• Free Running RF Signal Generators

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Electronics

• Mechanical

• Telecommunications

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

