Rail Freight Transport Market Revolutionary Scope by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Rail Freight Transport Market is accounted for $294.08 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $414.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for in rail freight route in emerging countries. However, high cost in setting up the medium is restraining market growth.

Amongst application, oil and gas segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. The large ability of rail freight wagons to carry goods in bulk make them preferable for the oil and gas sector. Moreover, growth in the consumption and production of primary and secondary energy in emerging countries will also drive the market for the oil and gas industry. By Geography, Asia Pacific is growing in significantly in regions such as India and China due to rising industrialization across the entire country has further increased freight traffic over the last decade.

Some of the key players profiled in the Rail Freight Transport Market include BNSF Railway, Canadian National Railway , Canadian Pacific Railway, CSX Transportation, DB Cargo, DHL, Geneese and Wyoming Inc., Indian Railways, Japan Freight Railway Company (JR Freight), Norfolk Southern Railway, Russian Railways (RZhD), SNCF, Swiss Federal Railway, Union Pacific Railroad and United Parcel Service (UPS) .

Service Types Covered:

• Services Allied to Transportation

• Transportation

Type of Cargos Covered:

• Non – Containerized

• Liquid Bulk

• Containerized

Types Covered:

• Tank Wagons

• Intermodals

• Freight Cars

Destinations Covered:

• International

• Domestic

Applications Covered:

• Chemical Industry

• Logistic Industry

• Military

• Mining Industry

• Oil and Gas

• Post Service

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

