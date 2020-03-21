Organic Dairy Market Overview on Future Threats by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Organic Dairy market accounted for $18.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $41.00 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Technological advancements for developing innovative products and governments of numerous countries are encouraging organic farming practices are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, high cost and restrictive regulations may hinder the market growth.

Organic dairy products are procured from livestock which is raised from side to side organic farming methods. Additionally, these products offer a number of health benefits such as boosting metabolism, strengthening immunity, reducing muscles and joint pain, and minimizing the risk of cancer and heart diseases.

Based on the distribution channel, supermarkets segment is expected to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the ease of use of more shelf-space and a large number of products to choose from which is a bringing factor more buyers and are usually located in the central parts of cities. By geography, Europe region is growing in constantly due to growing demand for organic food products, as a result the large part of Europe’s agricultural land is being managed for organic farming .

Some of the key players profiled in the Organic Dairy include Whole Foods Market, Wallaby Yogurt Company Inc, Stonyfield Farm Inc., Purity Foods Inc., Organic Valley, Kroger, Horizon Organic, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc., Aurora Organic Dairy and Arla Foods A.M.B.A.

Packaging Types Covered:

• Bottles

• Cans

• Pouches

• Tetra-packs

• Other Packaging Types

Product Types Covered:

• Organic Butter

• Organic Cheese

• Organic Cream

• Organic Fluid Milk

• Organic Yogurt

• Other Products

Distribution Channel:

• Convenience and Grocery Stores

• Direct Sales

• Discount Stores

• Hypermarkets

• Online/E-Retailing

• Organic Specialty Stores

• Supermarkets

• Other Distribution Channels

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

